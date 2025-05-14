Romelu Lukaku compares relationship with Antonio Conte to Phil Jackson & Shaq
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
Speaking to FIFA.com, the Belgian striker lifted the lid on how his deep tactical understanding and personal connection with Conte has helped reignite his career in Italy, with Napoli mounting a serious challenge for the Serie A title.
Conte and I are just honest with each other. He has some ideas and plans that I already know about. He doesn't need to give me explanations and it doesn't take me long to grasp what he wants from me.Lukaku has already netted 13 goals this season for Napoli, quickly becoming a key figure under Conte's demanding leadership.
From a tactical point of view, he knows that I'm someone who studies the game a lot. I've been watching his games for a long time, more or less since he wanted to sign me back in the 2013/14 season.
He pushes me, mentally and physically, to another level and I do everything I can to fully commit to his work.
But it's not just about numbers - it's about the chemistry.
Every player has that one coach that changes their career.
Cristiano Ronaldo had [Sir Alex] Ferguson, [Lionel] Messi had [Pep] Guardiola, [Didier] Drogba had [José] Mourinho.
I like to think that we're like Phil Jackson and Shaquille O'Neal.
A Mutual Hunger to Win
Conte, known for transforming sides into champions, previously managed Lukaku at Inter Milan, where they won the Scudetto in 2021.
Now reunited in Naples, the pair seem determined to repeat that triumph.
I think we make each other better. He's one of the best coaches around. He's a winner.
We understand each other, first on a human level and then also on a sporting one.
We respect each other and he knows that he can ask a lot of me because that's how you get results.
We both share the same desire to win and we both hate losing.
Our differences are complimentary and they balance each other perfectly.
Lukaku's Chelsea Struggles & Italian Resurgence
Since rejoining Chelsea in 2021, Lukaku has had a rocky spell at Stamford Bridge, but his return to Italy has once again shown his quality.
With Napoli aiming for domestic glory, his physical presence and sharp finishing have made him a vital piece of the puzzle.
The Belgian forward, who turns 32 later this year, still has his sights set on more major silverware, and with Conte pulling the strings, his belief is sky-high.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment