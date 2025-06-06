Mario Balotelli called a 'sad story' by ex-Inter teammate Wesley Sneijder

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

"Why Always Me?" Defined His Mentality

He was an amazing player. He was technically brilliant and, honestly, if he was better in his mind he would have been one of the best strikers in the world.



In training sessions he was absolutely amazing - I just wish he was better mentally. He had a big mouth and a tiny heart. Sometimes he made decisions which really, really went against him.



We all remember that moment when he showed the shirt which said, "Why Always Me?" If you put that question in your mind, as a footballer player, you will always be wrong.



Especially as a striker, you need to show that, even if everyone is against you, you can still be one of the best strikers in the world.

Unfulfilled Potential

I talked a lot with him and tried to explain this all but, unfortunately, no one could change his mentality. It was quite sad actually.

A Career of What-Ifs

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here