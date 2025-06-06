Mario Balotelli called a 'sad story' by ex-Inter teammate Wesley Sneijder
The often controversial Italian forward is set to become a free agent this summer following the end of his short-term deal with Genoa.
His career, which has spanned clubs in Italy, England, France, Turkey and Switzerland, has been marked by flashes of brilliance but overshadowed by off-pitch antics and inconsistency.
"Why Always Me?" Defined His Mentality
Speaking to BetMGM, Dutch legend Sneijder didn't hold back in his assessment of Balotelli.
He was an amazing player. He was technically brilliant and, honestly, if he was better in his mind he would have been one of the best strikers in the world.
In training sessions he was absolutely amazing - I just wish he was better mentally. He had a big mouth and a tiny heart. Sometimes he made decisions which really, really went against him.
We all remember that moment when he showed the shirt which said, "Why Always Me?" If you put that question in your mind, as a footballer player, you will always be wrong.
Especially as a striker, you need to show that, even if everyone is against you, you can still be one of the best strikers in the world.
Unfulfilled Potential
Balotelli, now 34, once seemed destined for global superstardom.
He won the Champions League and Premier League, earned 36 caps for Italy, and shone at Euro 2012.
But behavioural issues and a lack of sustained focus derailed his development.
Sneijder, who shared a dressing room with Balotelli at Inter and Nice, recalled trying to guide the talented but unpredictable forward.
I talked a lot with him and tried to explain this all but, unfortunately, no one could change his mentality. It was quite sad actually.
A Career of What-Ifs
Balotelli himself has previously acknowledged that his lack of discipline and motivation prevented him from reaching the heights of football's elite.
Whilst the former Liverpool and AC Milan star insists he has no regrets about being a larger-than-life personality, his story remains one of the most debated in modern football - a player who had the talent to be among the best, but not the mindset to match.
