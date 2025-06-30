img
Non-league owner/manager handed six-match ban over women drivers remark

Photo: @DorkingWDRS
Dorking Wanderers' manager and owner Marc White has been hit with a six-game touchline ban after making a controversial comment about female referees and women drivers during a podcast appearance.

White, who has managed the club through an extraordinary rise from local leagues to the National League South, made the offending remark during an appearance on the Under the Cosh podcast.
Obviously, more women refs now, so you have to pay a bit more respect. Do you know what I mean? You have to pay a bit more respect like help them park.
The Football Association (FA) deemed the comments an "aggravated breach" of their rules, citing the gender-based nature of the comment as the key factor in the punishment.

Dorking Respond with Brief Statement

Dorking confirmed the ban in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Following (intended fun) comments made on a podcast regarding women drivers, First Team Manager Marc White has received a six-game touchline suspension to be served from the beginning of the league season.
The statement acknowledged the comedic intent but stopped short of defending the remark outright.

Not the First Ban for White

This isn't White's first run-in with match officials.

Speaking on the same podcast, the 51-year-old joked about a "12-stadium ban" last season and being proud of his "fantastic record."

The FA, though, has made it clear that White's continued poor disciplinary history is a concern, and likely factored into the six-match decision.

White won't be on the touchline for the opening six fixtures of the 2025/26 National League South season.

A Club Built from the Ground Up

White is widely regarded as one of non-league football's most unique figures, having co-founded Dorking with a group of friends in 1999.

He has since led the club to 12 promotions in 23 seasons, making his recent 1,000th game in charge a milestone rarely seen in modern football.

Despite relegation from the National League in 2024, Dorking bounced back to finish sixth last term before losing 4-3 to Boreham Wood in the play-off quarter-finals.

