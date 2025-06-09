Louis van Gaal slams Man Utd as 'commercial club', praises Liverpool
The Dutchman, who managed United between 2014 and 2016, believes the club's deep-rooted issues stem from its structure and priorities, which he says have remained unchanged despite multiple managerial changes and the partial takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
"Still a Commercial Club"
Speaking to Sky Sports, van Gaal said:
It is still a commercial club. It is not a football club. I have said that before - and that's always difficult.
When it's not the manager deciding which player has to come, it's very difficult. Then you can fire the manager because he's not getting results.
When other people buy the players, then you have a problem. You need to have the knowledge and orientation [of the manager] because he has to train them.
Van Gaal's remarks highlight a long-running criticism of United's recruitment model, which many believe has lacked a clear footballing vision in recent years.
Liverpool Held Up as Example
The former Barcelona boss then pointed to Liverpool's structure under their manager Arne Slot, praising the model where the coach has significant input into recruitment.
At Liverpool, Arne Slot is the man who says to his technical manager, you need to buy this player. Pay attention to it.
The 72-year-old's comments underline the sharp contrast he sees between the football-first approach of United's bitter rivals and the commercial focus he believes is holding the Red Devils back.
Van Gaal's critique appears to suggest that even under INEOS' partial control, the club's internal culture remains unchanged, with footballing priorities still taking a back seat.
