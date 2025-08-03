Internacional star Alexandro Bernabei accused of affair with fan at gas station
The report, first published by journalist Léo Dias, claims the Argentine left-back, who joined Internacional permanently in January 2025, met a blonde female supporter at a Porto Alegre petrol station on 10 July, where the situation quickly turned intimate inside his Amarok V6 pickup truck.
Alleged Encounter Sparks Media Storm
According to screenshots and direct quotes obtained by Portal LeoDias, Bernabei used Instagram's temporary message mode to hide conversations.
The unnamed woman told reporters:
I went to get out of the car and he pulled me back to kiss me some more and said he was going to call me to see me again.The woman claims she later confessed everything to Bernabei's wife, Val Di Pompo, with whom the player shares a two-year-old daughter.
This guy is a jerk. He's chatting with several women, exchanging messages with other women, fans.
He completely disregards his wife's suspicions. He denies it to the end, puts on a saintly front, and plays the victim.
I even told [his wife], "Look I'm sorry, I made a mistake with you. I'm coming here to tell you all this, I made a mistake but I'm telling you this."Club Responds With Irony
In response to the scandal, Internacional issued a tongue-in-cheek social media post which read, "Whether by bus, van, or Amarok, grab three more friends and come to Beira-Rio!"- a direct nod to the rumoured involvement of four players.
A semana do amigo acabou, mas 𝗩𝟲 já sabem, né!? 😜🇦🇹— Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) July 29, 2025
Amanhã, 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗢𝗦 𝗔𝗢 𝗚𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗘! Seja de ônibus, van ou Amarok, chama mais três amigos e vem pro Beira-Rio! 🔜🏟️
🎟️ Acesse https://t.co/2IknVogU5h e venha apoiar o Clube do Povo! 🤪
Bernabei's Career in Brazil
Bernabei, 24, joined Celtic in 2022 from Lanús in Argentina for £3.75 million but made just 28 appearances before being loaned to Internacional.
After impressing in Brazil, the club secured him in a £4.5 million permanent deal.
He quickly became a fan favourite for his performances in the Brasileirão, though the current scandal threatens to tarnish that reputation.
No Official Statement Yet
As of now, Bernabei has not issued a public response, and the identities of the other three players allegedly involved remain unconfirmed.
