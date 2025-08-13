Jack Grealish joins Everton on loan from Manchester City
The England international, who fell out of favour at City under Pep Guardiola, will be given the chance to reignite his career under David Moyes, and potentially book his place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Pay Cut to Make the Move Happen
According to reports, Grealish, who previously earning £300,000 a week at the Etihad, has agreed to a significant pay cut to secure the transfer.
The 29-year-old made it clear he wanted regular football ahead of next summer's international tournament.
Speaking to Everton's official website, Grealish said:
I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton. It's massive for me, honestly.Number 18 - A Tribute to Legends
This is a great club, with great fans. As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go.
Grealish has chosen to wear the number 18 shirt, following in the footsteps of Everton icons Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne.
There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here.
So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point.
I spoke to Wayne before I came here and I mentioned that to him - about the number 18 - so I hope he's happy as well!
A Big Season Ahead
With Everton looking to push up the Premier League table under Moyes, Grealish will hope to rediscover the form that made him a British record signing when he joined City from Aston Villa in 2021.
The move marks a crucial chapter in his career, and Everton fans will be eager to see whether the former winger can add his name to the club's list of modern greats.
