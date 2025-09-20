Enzo Maresca defends Chelsea's treatment of Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi
Both players have been frozen out of Maresca's plans this season, training separately from the senior squad and even eating at different times at the club's Cobham base.
According to reports, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has contacted Chelsea over concerns that the pair may be subject to conditions that breach FIFA rules on player welfare.
Maresca: "This Is Not a Hard Life"
Speaking to reporters, Maresca drew comparisons between the challenges facing footballers and the tougher realities of everyday life.
The Italian boss also stressed that such cases are not unique to Chelsea, pointing out that similar situations arise across Europe when players and clubs fail to find a transfer solution.
My father is 75 years old, and for 50 years he has been a fisherman working from two o'clock in the morning until 10 o'clock in the morning. This is a hard life. Not the way a player works.
I've been in Raheem's situation and Axel's situation as a player. I know that it's not the best feeling, because you want to train and play.
But for different reasons, the situation is what it is in this moment. I know that the club is giving them the opportunity to work in the right way, and this is the only thing I can say.
Failed Moves and Family Ties
Sterling, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, was linked with Bayern Munich and Napoli during the summer.
However, he reportedly rejected those moves in order to remain in England, where his son is part of Arsenal's academy.
Disasi, under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029, is understood to have turned down loan opportunities at Bournemouth, Sunderland and West Ham United.
Both players are now left in limbo, training apart from the main squad as Chelsea attempt to reshape their bloated roster.
And the situation has raised questions about Chelsea's approach to unwanted players, particularly given the club's heavy investment in new signings over recent transfer windows.
