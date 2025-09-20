Enzo Maresca defends Chelsea's treatment of Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi

Table of Contents

Maresca: "This Is Not a Hard Life"



My father is 75 years old, and for 50 years he has been a fisherman working from two o'clock in the morning until 10 o'clock in the morning. This is a hard life. Not the way a player works.



I've been in Raheem's situation and Axel's situation as a player. I know that it's not the best feeling, because you want to train and play.



But for different reasons, the situation is what it is in this moment. I know that the club is giving them the opportunity to work in the right way, and this is the only thing I can say.

Failed Moves and Family Ties

