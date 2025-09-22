Man United fan doing 'no haircut until five wins' challenge attacked at Old Trafford
|Photo: Instagram/theunitedstrand
Frank Ilett, 29, has become well known among Red Devils fans thanks to his light-hearted challenge, dubbed "The United Strand", which he launched on 5 October 2024.
Since then, he has avoided haircuts, letting his curly locks grow beyond 18cm, whilst raising money for charity.
United's inconsistent form has meant Ilett's challenge has lasted nearly a year, with the team failing to string together more than three successive wins in that time.
Confrontation at Old Trafford
Ilett attended United's 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford, a rain-soaked match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.
But the win was overshadowed for him by an unpleasant incident in the concourse.
Footage shared on social media shows Ilett smiling and chatting with fans before another supporter suddenly grabbed his hair and violently shook it.
The man was restrained as he shouted expletives, branding Ilett an "attention-seeking c***" and insisting he was "not a United fan."
Speaking to The Sun, Ilett admitted the attack caught him off guard.
The United fan growing his hair out until United win 5 games in a row was grabbed by another United fan yesterday at the game…— george (@StokeyyG2) September 21, 2025
What a strange strange man. pic.twitter.com/unhvSK5iQp
Yeah, it was a bit weird to be honest! I thought he was just joking to start with, but then he started yanking my hair and calling me an "attention-seeking c***".'Always About Positivity'
The whole day was full of hundreds of positive interactions yesterday and 99 percent of all of the reactions to this challenge has been nice. But just a few people can ruin it!
Despite the clash, Ilett insists the challenge was never about criticising United, but about spreading humour and positivity during a difficult time for fans.
My intention with this challenge was never to highlight Man United's flaws. It was always and always will be to spread humour and positivity to United fans in a difficult time.Ilett has vowed to continue "The United Strand" challenge until Amorim's team finally manage a five-game winning streak, hoping that the next headlines involving him are about a long-awaited run of victories, rather than clashes in the stands.
I never expected it to go on for so long, but I'm hopeful we can go on a good run soon and I, more than most, want these wins to come as soon as possible!
