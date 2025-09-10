Kylian Mbappé admits mega wages bring 'more problems'
The 26-year-old French forward, who earns a reported €31.25 million per year at the Bernabéu under a contract running until 2029, spoke candidly to L'Équipe about the hidden pressures of life at the top of the game.
'The More Money You Have, The More Problems'
Mbappé said his riches had created new challenges, with people struggling to see him as the adult and professional he has become.
The more money you have, the more problems you have.Despite his incredible success, Mbappé insisted money isn't as easy as it looks from the outside.
There are people who don't see that your life is changing; they want to maintain the image of when you were a child, when you were with them, but you're not the same anymore.
You have responsibilities, commitments, a job, and accounts to keep.
I like to say that people who go to the stadium are lucky enough to come just to see a show and not know what goes on behind the scenes.Future Fears for His Children
Honestly, if I didn't have this passion, the world of football would have disgusted me a long time ago.
Perhaps most strikingly, Mbappé revealed he hopes any future children of his will avoid the sport altogether.
He suggested the pressures, scrutiny and financial burdens that come with being an elite footballer are too much to wish upon the next generation.
I would never advise my child to get involved in football.
