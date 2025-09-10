Kylian Mbappé admits mega wages bring 'more problems'

Photo: Getty Images

'The More Money You Have, The More Problems'

The more money you have, the more problems you have.



There are people who don't see that your life is changing; they want to maintain the image of when you were a child, when you were with them, but you're not the same anymore.



You have responsibilities, commitments, a job, and accounts to keep.

I like to say that people who go to the stadium are lucky enough to come just to see a show and not know what goes on behind the scenes.



Honestly, if I didn't have this passion, the world of football would have disgusted me a long time ago.

Future Fears for His Children

I would never advise my child to get involved in football.

