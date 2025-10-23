FC Porto dismantle major ticket-scalping network at Estádio do Dragão

Table of Contents

A Membership Scam on an "Impressive Scale"

These schemes reached an impressive scale, with dozens of seats controlled by a single individual.



We also identified businesses processing hundreds of transactions, serving as fronts for this unlawful activity.

How the Operation Was Exposed

From Street Sellers to Digital Scalpers

The most common method of resale was through digital platforms. But we also detected groups on social media, WhatsApp and other channels that were more informal and discreet.



FC Porto is closely monitoring the evolution of these murky dealings and their participants.

Authorities and Fans React

We're talking about a country where the [monthly] minimum wage isn't even €1,000. We believe there should be legal caps on ticket prices.



And after all, ticket-scalping is a crime in Portugal - we shouldn't forget that.

