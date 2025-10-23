FC Porto dismantle major ticket-scalping network at Estádio do Dragão
Table of Contents
|Photo: @FCPorto
The sophisticated network is believed to have earned its ringleaders tens of thousands of euros per match, with tickets for sold-out fixtures reportedly fetching up to €800 on secondary markets.
A Membership Scam on an "Impressive Scale"
In a statement shared with The Guardian, Porto revealed that one alleged organiser persuaded dozens of people to hand over their personal details, which were then used to register them as club members and buy season tickets in their names.
These schemes reached an impressive scale, with dozens of seats controlled by a single individual.Many of the illicit sales targeted visiting fans, including tourists who unknowingly bought forged or misused digital passes.
We also identified businesses processing hundreds of transactions, serving as fronts for this unlawful activity.
Porto say the investigation has already recovered a significant number of tickets, though police believe more cases will emerge as enquiries continue.
How the Operation Was Exposed
The scam came to light after Porto's season opener against Vitória Guimarães on 11 August, when two Danish fans told reporters they had paid €200 each for seats "behind one of the goals" via an online resale site.
One of the tickets turned out to be tied to a season-ticket QR code - valid for every home game of the campaign.
When the fans were instructed to delete their passes after the match, suspicions grew.
A police investigation, conducted in partnership with the club, followed within weeks and ultimately brought down the network.
From Street Sellers to Digital Scalpers
Ticket-scalping has long plagued Porto.
Before André Villas-Boas became club president in 2023, unofficial sales around the stadium were commonplace - sometimes involving the Super Dragões, the club's main ultras group, which reportedly received thousands of discounted tickets to resell.
Villas-Boas vowed to end such practices, revoking the ultras' privileges and introducing a fully digital ticketing system.
But scammers adapted, moving to premium seats and encrypted messaging apps to avoid detection.
The most common method of resale was through digital platforms. But we also detected groups on social media, WhatsApp and other channels that were more informal and discreet.Authorities and Fans React
FC Porto is closely monitoring the evolution of these murky dealings and their participants.
Portuguese police have added the case to a broader national investigation into illegal ticketing schemes.
A police spokesperson confirmed Porto are cooperating fully and have been designated as an assistant in the ongoing court proceedings.
Martha Gens, spokesperson for the Portuguese supporters' association APDA, welcomed the crackdown but urged broader reform.
We're talking about a country where the [monthly] minimum wage isn't even €1,000. We believe there should be legal caps on ticket prices.The ringleaders and their collaborators now face criminal prosecution and possible permanent expulsion from Porto membership.
And after all, ticket-scalping is a crime in Portugal - we shouldn't forget that.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Pakistan 'fake football team' deported from Japan in human trafficking scam
- Ex-Man City and Germany goalkeeper jailed for fraud
- Son Heung-min becomes victim of fake pregnancy blackmail plot
- How France soccer player almost fell prey to scam transfer
- How Barcelona came close to being scammed out of €1m from Robert Lewandowski's deal
Post a Comment