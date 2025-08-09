Ex-Man City and Germany goalkeeper jailed for fraud
|Photo: Action Images
The 64-year-old, who made 43 appearances for City between 1995 and 1997, was convicted at a district court in Marburg, Germany.
According to Bild, the fraudulent activity totalled approximately €34,850, much of it involving loans that were never repaid.
Ticket Scam and Financial Struggles
In addition to the loan-related charges, Immel sold a ticket to a European Championship game, but kept the money and never delivered the ticket.
During the trial, Immel's defence argued that his actions were not driven by criminal intent, but by longstanding financial hardship.
Mr. Immel is deeply ashamed of what is being discussed here in the courtroom today.A Fall from Grace
He lives hand to mouth. This fact has been publicly known for years.
[He is] not a professional fraudster, but a failed former footballer.
Immel declared bankruptcy in 2008 and has since publicly acknowledged living on benefits.
His financial decline stands in stark contrast to his celebrated footballing past.
He played almost 550 Bundesliga matches for Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, and earned 19 caps for West Germany.
Immel was part of the 1980 European Championship-winning squad and featured in two World Cup finals (1982 and 1986), both of which ended in runner-up finishes.
He later moved to the Premier League with City, where he spent two seasons before retiring.
