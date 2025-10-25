Federico Chiesa named Liverpool Player of the Month despite minimal playing time
Table of Contents
|Photo: Liverpool FC
The Italian winger secured 34 percent of the fan vote to win the award ahead of Alisson Becker and Ryan Gravenberch, who both received 18 percent.
Chiesa's recognition has reignited debate among supporters about Arne Slot's team selection, with many fans calling the 27-year-old "Liverpool's best player" and questioning why he continues to be left out of the starting lineup.
Impact in Limited Minutes
Chiesa's influence has been undeniable, even in limited appearances.
The former Juventus man was instrumental in Liverpool's 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Southampton, assisting Alexander Isak's opener and earning the Player of the Match award.
He followed that up with a goal off the bench in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace, a performance that once again underlined his impact as a substitute.
Across three appearances in September, Chiesa registered three goal involvements, making him one of the Reds' most effective attacking contributors despite minimal playing time.
Chiesa Grateful to Fans
Collecting the award at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre, Chiesa thanked supporters for their backing but admitted he would rather exchange personal accolades for team victories.
Of course, I'm glad I won this prize. Thank you to the fans for the support and for voting for me. I would rather not get it in the future and win more games. But thank you again.Fan Frustration Growing Over Slot's Selections
The support always has been amazing. I try to give my best on the pitch for the fans and for Liverpool. I love to see that the fans actually appreciate what I'm doing.
Chiesa's award comes amid growing frustration among Liverpool fans over Slot's rotation policy.
The Italian, who joined Liverpool last year, has repeatedly made game-changing contributions from the bench but continues to be overlooked for a consistent starting spot.
Supporters on social media have questioned whether Slot's tactical setup is limiting Chiesa's influence - particularly with several of the club's other attackers struggling for form.
Chiesa, though, has remained professional amid the debate.
Whatever the minutes are that I'm playing, I try to give my best, I try to help the team, stay positive and make an impact.Opportunity Ahead for Chiesa
I hope I keep on pushing and giving something back to the fans.
Liverpool face a packed fixture schedule with five matches in 15 days, and several first-team injuries could open the door for Chiesa to feature more regularly.
With the Reds looking to recover from inconsistent Premier League form and maintain their European charge, Slot may soon have no choice but to reward the Italian’s form with a place in the starting XI.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt during Chelsea fans clash
- Marc Guéhi farewell video leaks after Liverpool transfer collapse
- John Terry 'gutted' after Rio Ngumoha leaves Chelsea and becomes Liverpool's youngest scorer
- Liverpool fan arrested after racist abuse of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo
- Liverpool fans convinced Federico Chiesa will start vs Arsenal after new Pope's speech
Post a Comment