Liverpool fan arrested after racist abuse of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo
Table of Contents
Merseyside Police have confirmed that a 47-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after being escorted from the ground by officers and stewards.
The Incident
Semenyo, 25, who scored twice in Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat, alerted the referee immediately after hearing the abuse.
The game was halted as officials activated the Premier League's anti-discrimination protocol.
The arrested individual, reportedly seated in a wheelchair, was removed from the stadium.
Police and Club Responses
Just a Liverpool fan casually racially abusing Antoine Semenyo— Lea (@Lea_EFC) August 15, 2025
Watch this get swept under the carpet by Sky, Carragher and everyone else related to LFCpic.twitter.com/iPt2MpU4fY
Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, match commander for the game, vowed firm action.
Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.Liverpool also issued a statement condemning the incident.
We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.
There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately.
We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms. It has no place in society, or football.The Premier League confirmed its anti-discrimination measures had been followed and pledged full support to Semenyo and both clubs involved.
Semenyo's Reaction
Despite the shocking abuse, Semenyo highlighted the solidarity shown by teammates, opponents, and fans.
Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.— Antoine Semenyo (@semenyo924) August 16, 2025
To my @afcbournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the @LiverpoolFC players and fans who showed their true… pic.twitter.com/6sNyv3vROK
The Ghanaian international has become a key figure for Bournemouth since his move from Bristol City in 2023.
His brace at Anfield underlined his growing influence, but the night will now also be remembered for the swift response to racism.
Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing, with potential football banning orders to follow.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- José Mourinho accused of 'racist comments' after heated Istanbul derby
- Rodrigo Bentancur in hot water over racist joke against Son Heung-min
- Chinese vlogger recounts racial harassment from Real Madrid fans
- Nico Williams racially abused during game vs Atlético Madrid
- Barcelona & PSG boycott TV network over racist Lamine Yamal remark
Post a Comment