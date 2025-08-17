img
Liverpool fan arrested after racist abuse of Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo

The Premier League's opening night at Anfield was marred by an alleged racist incident directed at Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, forcing a brief suspension of play during the 29th minute of Friday night's clash against Liverpool.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that a 47-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after being escorted from the ground by officers and stewards.

The Incident

Semenyo, 25, who scored twice in Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat, alerted the referee immediately after hearing the abuse.

The game was halted as officials activated the Premier League's anti-discrimination protocol.

The arrested individual, reportedly seated in a wheelchair, was removed from the stadium.

Police and Club Responses

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, match commander for the game, vowed firm action.
Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.

We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.

There is no place for racism and it is vital that anyone who witnesses such an offence reports it to stewards, or the police immediately.
Liverpool also issued a statement condemning the incident.
We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms. It has no place in society, or football.
The Premier League confirmed its anti-discrimination measures had been followed and pledged full support to Semenyo and both clubs involved.

Semenyo's Reaction

Despite the shocking abuse, Semenyo highlighted the solidarity shown by teammates, opponents, and fans.
Context

The Ghanaian international has become a key figure for Bournemouth since his move from Bristol City in 2023.

His brace at Anfield underlined his growing influence, but the night will now also be remembered for the swift response to racism.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing, with potential football banning orders to follow.

