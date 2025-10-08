London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt during Chelsea fans clash

'It Wasn't So Funny at the Time'

When I was sitting in that cabin at that time, it wasn't so funny. I was holding the window shut because the window on the driver's side is meant to lock from the inside but it didn't, so I was literally holding it shut.

I hadn't actually known the route I was going on.



It was literally the first clean T-shirt I had that morning. I only realised I'd be passing Stamford Bridge once I started my shift.

'Significant Disruption and Delays'

Due to GDPR, we are unable to comment on this matter. This is being dealt with through internal processes.

Driver Blames TfL and Sadiq Khan

I don't see any care in TfL anymore. I don't think it's being operated correctly.



Maybe in the near future, under a different mayor, probably, then we could see better light in TfL. But at the moment, there's no common sense in the operation whatsoever.

