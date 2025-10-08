London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt during Chelsea fans clash
The driver, known only as Isaac, 21, was working a rail replacement service in West London on Saturday evening when his bus was blocked by jubilant Chelsea supporters celebrating the home victory.
Viral footage showed dozens of fans swarming the bus, chanting, banging on the front window and trying to open the driver's side window, with Isaac visibly uncomfortable behind the wheel, dressed in his red Liverpool kit.
'It Wasn't So Funny at the Time'
Better angle pic.twitter.com/xxbN5z66EG— Galleon Z (@Galleon_Z) October 4, 2025
Speaking to Talk TV (via talkSPORT), Isaac admitted he saw "the funny side" after watching the clip later online, but described the scene at the time as frightening.
When I was sitting in that cabin at that time, it wasn't so funny. I was holding the window shut because the window on the driver's side is meant to lock from the inside but it didn't, so I was literally holding it shut.Isaac also insisted that wearing the Liverpool shirt wasn't intentional or an attempt to provoke fans.
I hadn't actually known the route I was going on.'Significant Disruption and Delays'
It was literally the first clean T-shirt I had that morning. I only realised I'd be passing Stamford Bridge once I started my shift.
On Monday, Isaac was informed by A1 Transport Recruitment - the contractor that provides agency staff to Transport for London (TfL) - that his employment had been terminated for a "serious breach" of company policy.
The company cited failure to comply with uniform rules and said the incident caused "significant disruption and delays" on the route.
In a brief statement, A1 Transport said:
Due to GDPR, we are unable to comment on this matter. This is being dealt with through internal processes.Driver Blames TfL and Sadiq Khan
Isaac, who describes himself as a lifelong Liverpool supporter from South London, said he was disappointed by the lack of support from TfL and criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
I don't see any care in TfL anymore. I don't think it's being operated correctly.Despite the incident going viral online, Isaac says he has not received any formal warning or apology from officials after the confrontation with fans.
Maybe in the near future, under a different mayor, probably, then we could see better light in TfL. But at the moment, there's no common sense in the operation whatsoever.
