Man Utd women forced to buy £4k boots in Norway after luggage mix-up
|Photo: @ManUtdWomen
The mix-up was only discovered on the day of the match, forcing club officials into an emergency dash to a local sports shop just hours before kick-off.
Staff at Torshov Sport in Bergen supplied United with 15 pairs of boots and 20 sets of shin guards, costing close to £4,000.
A club spokesperson confirmed:
A bag containing some of our players' boots went missing during the journey to Bergen. We are investigating how this happened.Speaking to BBC Sport, shop owner Andre Gullord said:
In the meantime, we secured new boots of the right make and sizes for all the affected players.
We are a big store but they were very lucky we had enough boots in stock that were the right size.Some players even had to wear boots half a size too big, whilst midfielder Lisa Naalsund, who is from Bergen, admitted she asked her mother to bring boots to the stadium as a backup.
They paid between £200 and £230 for each pair of boots and £30 for the shin guards.
We have had the odd player come in because they have left their boots behind but never the entire team.
Despite the last-minute dash, United slipped to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, leaving them with work to do if they are to secure a place in the Champions League main draw for the first time in their history.
The squad had travelled on a charter flight from Manchester to minimise disruption, with a Women's Super League clash against London City Lionesses coming up this weekend.
But the bizarre boot mishap added an unwelcome distraction to a crucial European tie.
