Man Utd women forced to buy £4k boots in Norway after luggage mix-up

Photo: @ManUtdWomen
Manchester United were left scrambling on Thursday when a bag containing several players' boots vanished during their trip to Norway for their Women's Champions League qualifier against SK Brann.

The mix-up was only discovered on the day of the match, forcing club officials into an emergency dash to a local sports shop just hours before kick-off.

Staff at Torshov Sport in Bergen supplied United with 15 pairs of boots and 20 sets of shin guards, costing close to £4,000.

A club spokesperson confirmed:
A bag containing some of our players' boots went missing during the journey to Bergen. We are investigating how this happened.

In the meantime, we secured new boots of the right make and sizes for all the affected players.
Speaking to BBC Sport, shop owner Andre Gullord said:
We are a big store but they were very lucky we had enough boots in stock that were the right size.

They paid between £200 and £230 for each pair of boots and £30 for the shin guards.

We have had the odd player come in because they have left their boots behind but never the entire team.
Some players even had to wear boots half a size too big, whilst midfielder Lisa Naalsund, who is from Bergen, admitted she asked her mother to bring boots to the stadium as a backup.

Despite the last-minute dash, United slipped to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg, leaving them with work to do if they are to secure a place in the Champions League main draw for the first time in their history.

The squad had travelled on a charter flight from Manchester to minimise disruption, with a Women's Super League clash against London City Lionesses coming up this weekend.

But the bizarre boot mishap added an unwelcome distraction to a crucial European tie.

