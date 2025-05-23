UEFA apologises after Europa League medal blunder
Table of Contents
|Photo: @SpursOfficial
The North London club ended their 17-year trophy drought with a hard-fought 1–0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday in Bilbao, Spain.
However, the historic moment was marred by confusion as some players, including key first-team stars and injured squad members, were left empty-handed on the podium.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, UEFA admitted it had run out of medals due to an "unexpected discrepancy in the player count".
To our great displeasure, we did not have enough medals available on stage during the trophy ceremony presentation due to an unexpected discrepancy in the player count, as more team members - including injured players - participated in the ceremony than initially anticipated.
The missing medals were promptly delivered to the winning team in the dressing room, along with our sincerest apologies for the oversight.
Medal Mix-Up: Maddison in Full Kit, Son Left Waiting
One of the more eye-catching moments came when injured midfielder James Maddison appeared in full kit to collect his medal - despite not featuring in the final.
Meanwhile, skipper Son was left without a medal during the on-stage celebrations.
Although UEFA claims the situation was resolved privately in the dressing room, the moment sparked confusion among fans and criticism across social media, especially given the scale and stature of a European final.
The incident also raises fresh questions over UEFA's logistics at major finals, particularly when extended squads are routinely celebrated on stage.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Welsh soccer club start cup final with 10 men after team sheet gaffe
- Sheffield Wednesday send away tickets to Oxford City instead of Oxford United
- Bulgarian soccer club mistakenly mourn ex-player who's still ALIVE
- How Fortuna Sittard briefly played with 12 players vs Heerenveen
- Ruben Amorim's Man Utd press conference disrupted by leaking ceiling
Post a Comment