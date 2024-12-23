Ruben Amorim's Man Utd press conference disrupted by leaking ceiling

Photo: Getty Images

Water leaked down from the ceiling interrupted Ruben Amorim's post-match press conference at Old Trafford on Sunday.The Portuguese manager was addressing the media following Manchester United 's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.But the conference was held up when water started coming through the ceiling.Water could be seen dripping from a gap in the ceiling by the lighting whilst Amorim conducted his press conference.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

It is not the first time Old Trafford, which has been United's home since 1910, has seen leaks emerge from its roof whenever there has been heavy rainfall.Back in May, water gushed through the roof at Old Trafford during the club's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.A fierce thunderstorm caused the 114-year-old stadium's roof-draining system to overflow.In recent years, the club's chiefs have considered putting a new roof on their traditional home, but they have always decided against doing so, deeming it too costly a measure.Since completing their partial purchase of the Red Devils earlier this year,have been faced dilemma between rebuilding Old Trafford or moving into an entirely new ground.A decision on whether the club will renovate the stadium or build a brand new arena will be made next year.