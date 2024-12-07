Everton fan spent savings flying from Australia to watch postponed Merseyside derby
Table of Contents
|Photo: @Everton
The last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was due to take place at lunchtime this weekend, before Everton move to their new 52,888-capacity ground at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.
However, the game has been postponed on safety grounds due to the adverse weather conditions which Storm Darragh has brought.
READ MORE: Tragedy in Uganda! Arsenal fan shot dead celebrating Man Utd win
Everton put out a statement on Friday evening, confirming that the fixture against Liverpool was in danger of being called off, before confirmation of a postponement arrived on Saturday morning.
Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today's fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.The decision to call off the match will be especially disappointing to 15-year-old Mackenzie Kinsella.
We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.
Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.
The teenager saved up his cash to enable him to go on the 10,000-mile, 24-hour trip across the world from Sydney to watch his beloved Everton play in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.
Mackenzie's mum, Rita, told BBC Radio Merseyside:
When we came back [after Easter], he said it was his dream to go to an Everton vs Liverpool game at Goodison Park.Though Mackenzie will now not see the game as planned today due to the postponement, he was able to see the Toffees beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, his dad's team, 4-0 earlier this week.
He saved up the money, used all his savings and said two weeks ago, "I'd really like to go mum - will you let me go?"
I said, "I can't stop you if you've got the money." We're very proud of him.
There has been no confirmation of when the game will be rearranged for, so it is unclear if either Mackenzie will be able to see the fixture eventually.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Boy dresses up as Sean Dyche at school fancy dress day
- Diehard Man Utd fan cycled for 11 months from Mongolia to watch FA Cup semi-final
- Fan travels from Japan to watch non-league side - whom he found from playing FIFA
- Swedish man wins appeal to change name to 'Tottenham'
- Richarlison meets Everton fan who dislocated elbow celebrating goal at Wolves
Post a Comment