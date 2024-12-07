Home australia everton fail fans hardcore news

Everton fan spent savings flying from Australia to watch postponed Merseyside derby

Photo: @Everton
A teenage Everton fan has been frustrated by the postponement of Saturday's Merseyside derby after spending "all his savings" flying from Australia to attend the game.

The last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was due to take place at lunchtime this weekend, before Everton move to their new 52,888-capacity ground at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

However, the game has been postponed on safety grounds due to the adverse weather conditions which Storm Darragh has brought.

Everton put out a statement on Friday evening, confirming that the fixture against Liverpool was in danger of being called off, before confirmation of a postponement arrived on Saturday morning.
Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today's fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.
The decision to call off the match will be especially disappointing to 15-year-old Mackenzie Kinsella.

The teenager saved up his cash to enable him to go on the 10,000-mile, 24-hour trip across the world from Sydney to watch his beloved Everton play in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Mackenzie's mum, Rita, told BBC Radio Merseyside:
When we came back [after Easter], he said it was his dream to go to an Everton vs Liverpool game at Goodison Park.

He saved up the money, used all his savings and said two weeks ago, "I'd really like to go mum - will you let me go?"

I said, "I can't stop you if you've got the money." We're very proud of him.
Though Mackenzie will now not see the game as planned today due to the postponement, he was able to see the Toffees beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, his dad's team, 4-0 earlier this week.

There has been no confirmation of when the game will be rearranged for, so it is unclear if either Mackenzie will be able to see the fixture eventually.

