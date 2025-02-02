How Fortuna Sittard briefly played with 12 players vs Heerenveen

A bizarre incident occurred during Heerenveen's 2-2 draw against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday, when the visiting team had 12 players on the pitch at the same time.Heerenveen took the lead in the 8th minute through Levi Smans, but Fortuna quickly equalised seven minutes later with a penalty converted by Kristoffer Peterson.The hosts dominated the match and took the lead again in the 82nd minute through substitute Eser Gürbüz.In the 88th minute, Fortuna attempted a double substitution, with Darijo Grujcic and Owen Johnson set to replace Ryan Fosso and Jasper Dahlhaus.However, whilst Grujcic and Johnson entered the pitch, only Fosso left with Dahlhaus still on the field, meaning Fortuna had an extra man.Heerenveen coach Robin van Persie noticed the man-advantage to Fortuna and protested on the sidelines before Dahlhaus eventually came off.The match continued with 11 vs 11, but restarted with a throw-in near Heerenveen's penalty area.Immediately afterward, Fortuna won a corner kick and capitalised on it, scoring the equaliser through Rodrigo Guth to secure a 2-2 draw.

I find what preceded that goal very special. Fortuna Sittard had twelve men on the field for a minute before that throw-in. Apparently that is allowed and possible. You can't imagine that? That it is simply allowed.



Normally I never talk to referees and always let them do their job, but it can't be that they play with twelve men. That's unthinkable. So I asked the fourth official, "Shouldn't you do something about that?"

For example, reverse that goal. You can't play with twelve men against eleven. I really can't understand that. I think this is really scandalous.

After the match, van Persie expressed his frustration at the 12-player incident.When asked what he'd like to see done, van Persie replied: