Sunderland striker left in tears after missing TWO penalties vs Burnley

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor endured a calamitous night after seeing two penalties saved in a goalless stalemate against fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley.In a huge top-of-the-table Championship clash at Turf Moor on Friday night, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford denied Isidor not once, but twice in the space of ten minutes.However, the fouls leading up to the respective penalties were dripping in controversy.In the 84th minute, Isidor went down after being clipped by CJ Egan-Riley, although it appeared the challenge happened outside the box.Trafford used every trick in the book to delay Isidor's penalty, including tying up his laces and re-strapping his gloves.The delaying tactics worked a charm, as Trafford guessed correctly and dived to his right to keep out Isidor's effort.Burnley didn't learn their lesson, though, with Oliver Sonne adjudged to have brought down Dennis Cirkin in the box four minutes into stoppage time.Isidor was given a chance to appease his earlier miss by Black Cats boss Régis Le Bris, but saw his effort parried away by Trafford after he targeted the same spot.The full time whistle soon followed Trafford's second save, bringing an end to the contest.

Isidor's devastation was clear to see as the Frenchman left the pitch in tears, with Sunderland and Burnley players attempting to console him.The draw keeps Burnley in 2nd place and Sunderland in 4th place of the Championship table, with the gap to leaders Leeds United now down to one point.