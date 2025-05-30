Amad Diallo responds after middle finger gesture in Malaysia
The 22-year-old winger was captured in a video that quickly circulated online, appearing to swear at supporters gathered outside the team's hotel in Kuala Lumpur.
The video was taken the day after United suffered a 1-0 defeat to an ASEAN All-Stars XI in a friendly at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.
In a post on social media platform X, Amad explained the reason behind his reaction, claiming he was provoked by a deeply personal comment.
I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom...
I shouldn't have reacted like that but I don't regret what I did.
We had a great time in Malaysia with good people.
Club Security Measures and Squad Behaviour
According to sources, United players were instructed by security staff not to stop and sign autographs due to crowd control concerns.
Amad, along with teammate Alejandro Garnacho, was later seen in another image where both players appeared to mimic the same gesture, which is believed to be an inside joke among the squad.
Whilst the gesture sparked criticism on social media, fans also voiced support for Amad, praising him for standing up to what was allegedly a disrespectful remark about a family member.
Strong Season for Amad Despite Injury
Despite spending much of the 2024/25 season sidelined with an ankle injury, Amad finished the campaign as joint-second top scorer for United, netting 11 goals - the same as Garnacho - in significantly fewer appearances.
Both players featured as second-half substitutes in the Malaysia fixture but whilst Amad looks likely to be part of United's plans next season, Garnacho's future at the club appears uncertain, with manager Ruben Amorim reportedly telling the Argentine winger to find a new club.
