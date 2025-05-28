Nicolò Zaniolo under investigation after allegedly assaulting two Roma youth players
|Photo: Getty Images
The semi-final took place at Viola Park, where Fiorentina edged a 2-1 win to reach the Primavera championship final.
But it was what happened off the pitch that has dominated headlines since Sunday night.
Roma's Allegations: "Intoxicated and Violent"
In an official statement, Roma accused Zaniolo, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina from Galatasaray, of entering their dressing room post-match, acting provocatively and physically striking two of their teenage players, Mattia Almaviva and Marco Litti.
Roma have since escalated their accusations, alleging Zaniolo appeared intoxicated, urinated in their facilities, and hospitalised both players, with Almaviva receiving a 10-day recovery prognosis, and Litti, who had recently undergone shoulder surgery, expected to be sidelined for 21 days.
An FIGC investigation is now underway.
Zaniolo Responds: "I Lost My Temper, But Didn't Hit Anyone"
In a personal statement and subsequent Instagram post, the 25-year-old apologised for losing his temper but strongly denied any physical violence towards players of his former club, where he made 128 appearances and won the Europa Conference League under José Mourinho.
I want to apologise with all my heart for what happened yesterday. I know that I reacted badly and I take full responsibility.
I went there with the sole intent of giving a positive sign, to show my solidarity with the lads in a difficult moment after the match.
Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a young lad and, my mistake, lost my temper. It is a mistake that weighs on me, especially as I know that I ought to be setting an example to the younger players.
However, I wish to clarify that the facts of the matter are very different to the version given and on my part, other than a verbal discussion, there was no physically aggressive behaviour.
I know that I left some people down with this incident, but I hope you can understand that it was not my intention to disrespect anyone. Having said that, I renew my apology.
Now as a man, a sportsman, and a person who loves this world, I want to rebuild and look forward with humility.
Fiorentina and Galatasaray Distance Themselves
Zaniolo's future remains uncertain as Fiorentina had already opted against making his loan move permanent, and Galatasaray, his parent club, may also consider disciplinary action.
The 25-year-old has had loan spells at Aston Villa, Atalanta, and now Fiorentina, but has yet to secure a long-term home since leaving Roma in 2023.
What's Next?
If FIGC prosecutors confirm the claims, Zaniolo could face a lengthy ban, potentially extended internationally by FIFA.
Once regarded as a rising star in Italian football and crowned Serie A Young Player of the Year in 2019, Zaniolo's off-pitch troubles now threaten to overshadow his once-promising career.
