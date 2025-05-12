Nottingham Forest owner explains touchline row with Nuno after Leicester draw

Wow!!! 🤯



Forest owner on the pitch...fuming 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/A9DJOHpYy2 — TranmereCrohnie (@TranmereCrohnie) May 11, 2025

Today is a day for celebration because after 30 years Nottingham Forest is guaranteed to be competing on the European stage once again, a promise I made to our supporters when we achieved promotion!



With two more games to go in the Premier League, we must keep believing and keep dreaming, right to the final kick of the game.



We are extremely proud of and close to Nuno and the team, and we must celebrate the historic achievements of this season.



Everybody - coaching staff, players, supporters and including myself - we were frustrated around the injury of Taiwo and the medical staff's misjudgement on Taiwo's ability to continue the game.



This is natural, this is a demonstration of the passion we feel for our club.

Nuno: "We are battered. We are tired."

It all comes from the situation that unfortunately in the last ten minutes we had one man less with a situation of him not being able to to give us a hand to the team to help the team because he was in too much pain.



That came from a bad communication between departments, coaching staff and medical department that they had the info of one thing. It proceeds and we make the sub.



Unfortunately then he had another stoppage time and after that I think 30,000 people that were in the stadium were really really upset, rightly so.

Forest's Form Slips, But Europe Beckons

UEFA Ownership Dilemma

What's Next?

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here