Nottingham Forest owner explains touchline row with Nuno after Leicester draw
The Forest owner was visibly furious at full-time at the City Ground, waving his arms and engaging in a tense exchange with Nuno, in front of players, staff and fans.
The incident followed a frustrating end to the match, with Forest letting a lead slip and failing to take off injured striker Taiwo Awoniyi.
Despite the confrontation, Marinakis later celebrated the club's achievement on Instagram, hailing the guaranteed European qualification whilst acknowledging emotions ran high due to a misjudged injury situation.
Today is a day for celebration because after 30 years Nottingham Forest is guaranteed to be competing on the European stage once again, a promise I made to our supporters when we achieved promotion!
With two more games to go in the Premier League, we must keep believing and keep dreaming, right to the final kick of the game.
We are extremely proud of and close to Nuno and the team, and we must celebrate the historic achievements of this season.
Everybody - coaching staff, players, supporters and including myself - we were frustrated around the injury of Taiwo and the medical staff's misjudgement on Taiwo's ability to continue the game.
This is natural, this is a demonstration of the passion we feel for our club.
Nuno: "We are battered. We are tired."
Speaking post-match, Nuno offered clarity on the situation, attributing the late-game issues to miscommunication between the medical and coaching staff, which left Forest effectively down to 10 men in the closing stages.
It all comes from the situation that unfortunately in the last ten minutes we had one man less with a situation of him not being able to to give us a hand to the team to help the team because he was in too much pain.He avoided commenting further on criticism from Gary Neville, who had labelled Marinakis' touchline actions as unprofessional during Sky Sports' coverage.
That came from a bad communication between departments, coaching staff and medical department that they had the info of one thing. It proceeds and we make the sub.
Unfortunately then he had another stoppage time and after that I think 30,000 people that were in the stadium were really really upset, rightly so.
Forest's Form Slips, But Europe Beckons
Forest had been Champions League hopefuls just weeks ago but now sit seventh after one win in their last six games.
Sunday's result leaves their UCL hopes hanging by a thread, with Chelsea occupying the final qualification spot, one point ahead.
UEFA Ownership Dilemma
Marinakis, who also owns Greek giants Olympiakos, has reportedly stepped back from daily control of Forest to avoid clashing with UEFA multi-club ownership rules, which forbid two clubs with the same owner from playing in the same competition.
Both clubs are currently chasing European qualification, potentially complicating Forest's final destination.
What's Next?
Forest will face West Ham United away this Sunday, before a potentially decisive final-day clash against Chelsea at home on May 25 - a fixture that could determine their Champions League fate.
