Udinese striker subbed off after fighting with teammates over penalty duty
Table of Contents
|Photo: @SerieA
The visiting side were awarded a penalty for a foul just after the half-hour mark at the Via del Mare.
However, there was a dispute among Udinese players over who should take the penalty.
Captain Florian Thauvin was the designated taker, but Lucca grabbed the ball and refused to let any of his teammates take it away from him.
This drew an angry reaction from several of his teammates, including Alexis Sánchez, Oumar Solet, and Jaka Bijol.
The Lecce players were also infuriated by the situation, given how long it took for the penalty to be taken.
In the end, it was Lucca who took the penalty, and converted well, but was left to celebrate on his own.
Shortly after scoring, the 24-year-old was substituted by the Udinese coach Kosta Runjaić. Speaking during his post-match interview with DAZN, Runjaić said:
I made this choice because I don't like those who don't respect the rules, so I had to take measures.
However, this will all be solved in training and we will focus on our next match.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- How Fortuna Sittard briefly played with 12 players vs Heerenveen
- Argentine club spark outrage for fielding influencer in league match
- Italian Serie C coach confronts own player for getting red card
- Real Madrid legend released by Fluminense after touchline row with coach
- Montpellier president sacks coach in post-game interview on live TV
Post a Comment