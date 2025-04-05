VAR official caught opening betting site on duty

A VAR official in Bulgaria has landed in hot water after being caught on camera surfing through a betting site moments before kick-off.The official was spotted after footage from the VAR room was broadcast in the moments before kick-off between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Sofia on Wednesday.Zoomed-in footage shows how the match official had his eyes fixed on his phone for a few seconds before putting it down.Though the exact content wasn't visible, the official appeared to be looking at a football betting app on his mobile device.

❗PILLADO APOSTANDO❗

En la Liga de Bulgaria, el técnico de imágenes (un auxiliar externo que no es árbitro) fue pillado en la cabina del VAR en pleno partido entrando desde su celular a una plataforma de apuestas deportivas ¡Ninguna Liga debe permitir moviles en la sala VOR!❌ pic.twitter.com/3QeUbOOeKg — Jose Borda (@Borda_analista) April 3, 2025

Hawk-Eye Innovations acknowledges with regret an incident involving one of its VAR operators during the Parva Liga match between PFC CSKA-Sofia and PFC Lokomotiv Sofia yesterday evening (2nd April 2025).



Live footage from the camera situation in the VAR operations room documented the individual utilising a personal smartphone during the match and appearing to engage in inappropriate activities which would constitute gross misconduct in relation to the responsibilities of their assigned role.



If the individual has been found to have been engaging in such inappropriate activity, we will look to dismiss the individual in accordance with their contractual terms.

The official was then suspended after his gaffe began doing the rounds on social media.Hawk-Eye Innovations, which is responsible for the VAR system in the Bulgarian First League, wrote a letter to the Bulgarian Football Union to explain the situation.With the issue of match-fixing already lurking over the sport, this latest event serves only to heighten the scrutiny surrounding the governing bodies and their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game.