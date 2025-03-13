Why VAR disallowed Julián Alvarez penalty in shoot-out loss vs Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid crashed out of the Champions League with Julián Alvarez seeing his penalty incredibly disallowed in the shoot-out against Real Madrid Conor Gallagher's early goal for Atlético had forced extra-time and penalties with their city bitter rivals during the second leg of the Champions League last 16 clash at the Metropolitano on Wednesday.With the away side kicking first, the first three penalties were all scored.Ex- Manchester City star Alvarez then stepped up for his side's second penalty in the shoot-out.Catastrophe struck as the Argentine slipped during his run-up, but his effort still managed to find its way into the roof of the net

Whilst it initially stood, the incident was quickly reviewed by VAR.And after a VAR review, it was determined that Alvarez had touched the ball twice, initially with his standing left leg as he slipped and then with his right as he struck his shot.

I just saw the image of the penalty. The referee said that when Julián stepped and kicked, he touched the ball with his foot, but the ball didn't move.



That's something to discuss about whether it was a goal or not, but I'm proud of my players.



When he plants his foot and kicks, the ball doesn't move even a little bit.



But if VAR called it, I've never seen a penalty called by VAR, but it's still valid, and they'll have seen that he touched it. I want to believe they'll have seen that he touched it.

Football lawmakers, IFAB, clearly write in the laws of the game that the double touch of a penalty kick is forbidden.Eventually, Real advanced after winning the shootout 4-2.When asked about the incident after the match, Atlético boss Diego Simeone said: