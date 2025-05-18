Aberdeen player left bloodied by SEAT thrown by own fan

Here it is, disgraceful from our fans wether it hits a supporter, coaches or officials (except Beaton) pic.twitter.com/tSO3t0C12m — Hayden, Shayden and Jayden (@aberDENs) May 17, 2025

"An Absolute Disgrace" - Furious Reaction from Club and Officials

What's happened is totally unacceptable. It is not acceptable, really really bad.



I haven't seen exactly what happened but our player got hurt, bad. He got treatment already and the medical team did really well.



There is the shock also when this happens. You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that.



We just take care of the player now and take it from there. He has had stitches.

I deliberately took myself off the pitch as quickly as I could because we've had previous with the Aberdeen supporters in the past.



I'm really disappointed to hear young Jack has been hit by an object thrown by his own supporters. He's inside having stitches now, it's an absolute disgrace.



It's probably taken something as serious as this to happen for the authorities to finally step in and do something about it to identify these idiots who let down a really good club.

SPFL and Police Investigating

It's enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.



We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.

Europa Dreams Dashed - But Cup Glory Still Awaits?

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie was left needing stitches after being struck on the head by a seat reportedly thrown by a travelling Aberdeen supporter, in a disgraceful post-match incident at Tannadice Park.The shocking scenes unfolded following Aberdeen's dramatic 2-1 defeat to Dundee United on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season - a loss that saw the Dons slip to fifth place, missing out on a Europa League qualifying spot.MacKenzie was not involved in the match as a player, but was hit by the projectile during the post-match chaos as fans swarmed the pitch.The 24-year-old was seen bleeding from a head wound and received immediate medical treatment and stitches.Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was visibly angered by the incident:Meanwhile, United boss Jim Goodwin, a former Aberdeen manager who has previously faced hostility from Dons supporters, also condemned the act onAn SPFL spokesperson confirmed that the league will cooperate fully with the authorities.The loss to Dundee United came despite Aberdeen initially taking the lead through Jeppe Okkels in the 15th minute.However, second-half goals from Declan Gallagher and a Sam Dalby penalty sealed the home side’s win and fourth-place finish.Aberdeen will now turn their attention to next weekend's Scottish Cup Final against Celtic, hoping to salvage their season after back-to-back defeats and off-pitch controversy.