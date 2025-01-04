Ex-Man Utd coach explains why Erik ten Hag preferred Antony over Amad Diallo
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Whilst the Red Devils continue to struggle under new manager Ruben Amorim, Amad has been the bright spark in an otherwise dismal season for the club.
So far in the 24/25 season, the 22-year-old Ivorian has managed five goals and eight assists in 27 matches across all competitions.
Amad's rapid rise back to prominence has made ten Hag's decision to keep him on the periphery for the benefit of others, several of whom have underperformed, look all the more questionable with hindsight.
Under Ten Hag, Amad had started the Community Shield against Manchester City but was out of favour by the time Dutchman lost his job at the end of October.
READ MORE: Agent: Jürgen Klopp thought about replacing Mo Salah with Antony
Speaking on South Africa's popular Podcast and Chill Network, McCarthy, who spent two years on ten Hag's staff, explained:
Tactically, when we set up, the manager felt that Antony was the best, better player for the job that he wanted because he knew Antony from Ajax. He was his player, so he invested in him, and the club supported him.
So, of course, he had to support the player that he bought, I think that's why he persisted in playing Antony. It's because he knew the capabilities when Antony was at his best.
And then you had [Alejandro] Garnacho who was also playing well, scoring goals. [Marcus] Rashford, on any given day, could demolish anyone. And [Rasmus] Højlund, you spend £70m on bringing him in, so he has to play.
Someone's got to [miss out], and unfortunately for Amad, the manager goes with the player he thinks is probably more capable for those type of games tactically, defensively and attacking.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Paul Scholes exposes Man Utd flop who 'couldn't kick a football'
- Ex-Man Utd assistant gives insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial exit
- Juan Mata reveals Zlatan Ibrahimović's first words to Man Utd dressing room
- 'How Sir Alex Ferguson broke retirement news to Man Utd players'
- 'José Mourinho banished me to Man Utd U16s on my birthday'
Post a Comment