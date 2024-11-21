Agent: Jürgen Klopp thought about replacing Mo Salah with Antony
|Photo: Getty Images
It was reported by The Times earlier this week that then-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp had considered Antony as a potential replacement for Salah, should he depart.
The newspaper claims that the Brazilian, then a young star with Ajax Amsterdam, was discussed as an option during a period of genuine uncertainty over Salah's future.
Salah ultimately signed a new deal that summer, and Antony then sealed an £82 million reunion with coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United instead.
Asked about the report, Antony's agent Junior Pedroso told winwin:
Yes, this story has some basis in truth.It appears Liverpool dodged a bullet in the two years that have passed, with Antony falling some way short of expectations at Old Trafford.
No [the negotiations stopped as], Salah renewed his contract at the time with Liverpool, and that made Antony's move to Liverpool impossible.
His move has objectively been a disaster, with the 24-year-old racking up just 17 goal involvements in 87 appearances since the move.
