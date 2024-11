Agent: Jürgen Klopp thought about replacing Mo Salah with Antony

Photo: Getty Images

Yes, this story has some basis in truth.



No [the negotiations stopped as], Salah renewed his contract at the time with Liverpool, and that made Antony's move to Liverpool impossible.

Antony's agent has confirmed that Liverpool was interested in signing the Brazilian before Mohamed Salah signed his contract extension in 2022.It was reported byearlier this week that then-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp had considered Antony as a potential replacement for Salah, should he depart.The newspaper claims that the Brazilian, then a young star with Ajax Amsterdam, was discussed as an option during a period of genuine uncertainty over Salah's future.Salah ultimately signed a new deal that summer, and Antony then sealed an £82 million reunion with coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United instead.Asked about the report, Antony's agent Junior Pedroso toldIt appears Liverpool dodged a bullet in the two years that have passed, with Antony falling some way short of expectations at Old Trafford.His move has objectively been a disaster, with the 24-year-old racking up just 17 goal involvements in 87 appearances since the move.