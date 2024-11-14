Mohamed Salah: Everybody will leave one day
Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is set to be out of contract at the end of the current season, with all three being linked with free transfers away from Anfield.
Should we enter 2025 and the trio has still not penned an extension on Merseyside, they would be free to negotiate with other clubs about a potential transfer next summer.
Salah has been heavily linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia over the last 12 months, with Liverpool rejecting a monstrous £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad last September.
Once again asked about his future, the 32-year-old admitted that the departure of long-term teammate Roberto Firmino was a reminder to him that everything in football has its end.
Speaking on the club's YouTube channel alongside team-mates Alisson and Andy Robertson, Salah said:
The thing I appreciate the most is the time when I go every morning and I see the guys and share unbelievable moments, especially us three plus Virgil and Trent, the senior group.Should the Egyptian leave, it would bring to an end a legendary spell with Liverpool.
When Bobby [Firmino] left, for example, you realise everybody will leave one day so I don't take that for granted.
When I go [to the training ground], I always try to have a laugh with them and spend good time together. In my head, I always remember the good things we had together.
Signed from Italian outfit AS Roma in 2017, Salah has scored 221 goals for the Reds - leaving him fifth in the club's all-time standings.
In the time since, he has helped Liverpool to their first-ever Premier League crown, the Champions League, FA Cup and many other trophies.
