Ex-Germany and Chelsea star swaps football for extreme endurance at Last Soul Ultra

What is the 'Last Soul Ultra'?

Schürrle: "It’s About the Mind, Not the Body"

I'm fascinated by how far you can go when your body is already screaming to stop.



That very moment - when only your head decides - is the core of the Last Soul Ultra.

There are certain things that I see as challenges.



I want to benefit from these difficult moments in my life. Of course, that also involves extremes. But if I'm honest, I don't feel like I've arrived in extreme sports.

A New Chapter After Football

With the Last Soul Ultra, we want to create a framework where it's not about times or medals, but about mental strength and the willingness to push yourself beyond your limits.



Every hour decides whether you continue or stop.

