'A Complete 360-Degree Package'

It is obvious that they [the Camorra] were present in all areas - from the team's transport, ambulances, and drink sales to ticketing, stadium security and catering. It was a complete 360-degree package.



The players only had to play - the Camorra took care of the rest.

Mafia Influence in Football

Now you understand this confirms what we have been saying for decades: the mafia are present wherever there is money and power to manage.



They are also present in football clubs, using them to gain visibility and legitimacy, just as they once did with the church.

Club Ownership and Future

Italian Serie B club Juve Stabia have been placed under judicial administration following shocking allegations of mafia infiltration linked to the Camorra, the powerful Naples-based organised crime syndicate.At a joint press conference on Tuesday, prosecutors in Naples and Italy's national anti-mafia chief Giovanni Melillo revealed that an investigation had uncovered "a system of mafia-style influence over the economic activities of the football club."Authorities claim individuals connected to the D'Alessandro clan, a branch of the Camorra, had gradually taken control of large parts of Juve Stabia's off-field operations, including ticketing, catering, cleaning, healthcare, and until recently, travel services for first-team players.Anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri described the extent of the alleged infiltration as total.The court's decision to impose judicial administration means that whilst the club can continue competing in Serie B, all of their financial and operational decisions will be overseen by court-appointed administrators for at least one year.Gratteri warned that the case highlights the ongoing threat of organised crime within Italian football.Juve Stabia are majority-owned by Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based sports investment company with interests in football clubs across Italy, North Macedonia, and Mongolia.Whilst no charges have been brought against Brera Holdings, the company will now have to work closely with the court-appointed administrators to prove compliance with Italian football regulations.Gratteri emphasised that the club must "immediately comply with all rules and parameters in order to continue playing in Serie B or Serie A."The development marks one of the most serious cases of alleged mafia involvement in professional football in recent years - a stark reminder of the enduring reach of Italy's criminal networks.