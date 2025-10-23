Juve Stabia placed under judicial administration over mafia infiltration allegations
Table of Contents
At a joint press conference on Tuesday, prosecutors in Naples and Italy's national anti-mafia chief Giovanni Melillo revealed that an investigation had uncovered "a system of mafia-style influence over the economic activities of the football club."
Authorities claim individuals connected to the D'Alessandro clan, a branch of the Camorra, had gradually taken control of large parts of Juve Stabia's off-field operations, including ticketing, catering, cleaning, healthcare, and until recently, travel services for first-team players.
'A Complete 360-Degree Package'
Anti-mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri described the extent of the alleged infiltration as total.
It is obvious that they [the Camorra] were present in all areas - from the team's transport, ambulances, and drink sales to ticketing, stadium security and catering. It was a complete 360-degree package.The court's decision to impose judicial administration means that whilst the club can continue competing in Serie B, all of their financial and operational decisions will be overseen by court-appointed administrators for at least one year.
The players only had to play - the Camorra took care of the rest.
Mafia Influence in Football
Gratteri warned that the case highlights the ongoing threat of organised crime within Italian football.
Now you understand this confirms what we have been saying for decades: the mafia are present wherever there is money and power to manage.Club Ownership and Future
They are also present in football clubs, using them to gain visibility and legitimacy, just as they once did with the church.
Juve Stabia are majority-owned by Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based sports investment company with interests in football clubs across Italy, North Macedonia, and Mongolia.
Whilst no charges have been brought against Brera Holdings, the company will now have to work closely with the court-appointed administrators to prove compliance with Italian football regulations.
Gratteri emphasised that the club must "immediately comply with all rules and parameters in order to continue playing in Serie B or Serie A."
The development marks one of the most serious cases of alleged mafia involvement in professional football in recent years - a stark reminder of the enduring reach of Italy's criminal networks.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Nicaragua player nearly arrested in Costa Rica before World Cup qualifier
- Crotone placed under judicial administration after mafia infiltration probe
- Carlo Ancelotti found guilty of tax fraud in Spain
- Napoli enraged by The Guardian over Mafia link
- Ex-Palermo striker Miccoli linked to alleged Mafia activity
Post a Comment