Nicaragua player nearly arrested in Costa Rica before World Cup qualifier

Tension gripped Nicaragua's national football team just hours before their crucial World Cup qualifying match against Costa Rica, after local authorities arrived at Estadio Nacional de La Sabana to detain one of their players over an outstanding child-support order.According to reports from, officers from Costa Rica's Fuerza Pública acted on a judicial order presented by a claimant demanding the player's arrest for unpaid maintenance fees.However, Marlon Cubillo, director of the Fuerza Pública, confirmed that the issue was resolved on the spot once the required payment was made, and that a report had already been sent to the relevant family court judge.Authorities have not released the name of the player involved.The Nicaraguan Football Federation reacted angrily to the incident, criticising the timing of the police intervention.Javier Salinas, Nicaragua's Director of National Teams, in comments tosaid:Despite the disruption, the match went ahead as scheduled, with Costa Rica eventually claiming a 4-1 victory to move up to second place in Group C of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.The defeat leaves Nicaragua bottom of the group with just one point from their opening four matches, whilst Costa Rica extended their unbeaten home record against Nicaraguan opposition to eight straight wins.