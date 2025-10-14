Nicaragua player nearly arrested in Costa Rica before World Cup qualifier
According to reports from CRHoy, officers from Costa Rica's Fuerza Pública acted on a judicial order presented by a claimant demanding the player's arrest for unpaid maintenance fees.
However, Marlon Cubillo, director of the Fuerza Pública, confirmed that the issue was resolved on the spot once the required payment was made, and that a report had already been sent to the relevant family court judge.
A claimant presented a court order to detain a member of Nicaragua's delegation for child-support payments.Authorities have not released the name of the player involved.
The delegation was informed, the amount was paid, and the report has been submitted to the pensions judge.
Nicaragua Furious Over Timing
The Nicaraguan Football Federation reacted angrily to the incident, criticising the timing of the police intervention.
Javier Salinas, Nicaragua's Director of National Teams, in comments to Repretel said:
We've been in Costa Rica for over 48 hours - why did they have to come into the dressing room?Despite the disruption, the match went ahead as scheduled, with Costa Rica eventually claiming a 4-1 victory to move up to second place in Group C of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.
We will file an official protest with FIFA and Concacaf. It's shameful that this was allowed to happen.
The defeat leaves Nicaragua bottom of the group with just one point from their opening four matches, whilst Costa Rica extended their unbeaten home record against Nicaraguan opposition to eight straight wins.
