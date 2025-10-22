Paul Pogba launches luxury fashion brand Pogba MDXCIII

Paul Pogba has officially launched his own clothing brand, marking a major step into the world of fashion as he prepares for his football comeback with AS Monaco.The 32-year-old World Cup winner has always been known for his bold sense of style, and now he's channelling that flair into a new luxury fashion label Pogba MDXCIII unveiled on Instagram over the weekend.Founded by Pogba and his business partner Jonathan, the brand describes itself as representing "a bold and modern vision of luxury," blending sport, culture and fashion.Pogba's wife, Zulay, helped introduce the range by modelling several pieces, including hats, tracksuits and jackets.

'More Than a Brand - A Statement of Style'

From our studio in Miami, every creation is crafted as an exceptional piece noble fabrics, precise cuts, flawless finishes.



We work with the finest artisans and manufacturers to bring to life garments that embody power, elegance, and timeless design.



Our ambition is simple yet immense: to redefine the codes of luxury sport, blending excellence, authenticity, and emotion.



POGBA stands for the perfect balance between style and performance.

T-shirts: from £100+

Caps & bandanas: £70.93 each

Tracksuit jackets: £168

Tracksuit bottoms: £130.67

From Football to Fashion

