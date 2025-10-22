img
Paul Pogba launches luxury fashion brand Pogba MDXCIII

Photo: Instagram/pogbamdx
Paul Pogba has officially launched his own clothing brand, marking a major step into the world of fashion as he prepares for his football comeback with AS Monaco.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner has always been known for his bold sense of style, and now he's channelling that flair into a new luxury fashion label Pogba MDXCIII unveiled on Instagram over the weekend.

Founded by Pogba and his business partner Jonathan, the brand describes itself as representing "a bold and modern vision of luxury," blending sport, culture and fashion.

Pogba's wife, Zulay, helped introduce the range by modelling several pieces, including hats, tracksuits and jackets.

'More Than a Brand - A Statement of Style'

According to the brand's website:
From our studio in Miami, every creation is crafted as an exceptional piece noble fabrics, precise cuts, flawless finishes.

We work with the finest artisans and manufacturers to bring to life garments that embody power, elegance, and timeless design.

Our ambition is simple yet immense: to redefine the codes of luxury sport, blending excellence, authenticity, and emotion.

POGBA stands for the perfect balance between style and performance.
The range features T-shirts, hoodies, caps, socks and luxury tracksuits, with prices reflecting its premium positioning.
  • T-shirts: from £100+
  • Caps & bandanas: £70.93 each
  • Tracksuit jackets: £168
  • Tracksuit bottoms: £130.67
A full tracksuit set comes in at just under £300, while other items such as "Vector Socks" (£26.13) and "Victory Boxer Duo Pack" (£48.53) complete the debut collection.

From Football to Fashion

Despite his ongoing recovery and fitness concerns, Pogba remains under contract with Monaco, having joined the French club earlier this year after his doping ban was reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Monaco coach Sébastien Pocognoli confirmed that Pogba has resumed light training but is being eased back gradually.

Pogba will miss Monaco's Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur this week but could return to action when they face Toulouse in Ligue 1.

For now, he's set to make headlines off the pitch as much as on it, with Pogba MDXCIII already being touted as one of football's most ambitious luxury ventures.

