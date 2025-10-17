Ex-West Ham star fined £12k after XL Bullies attack man and golden retriever
The 30-year-old, who now plays for Saudi Pro League side Neom, appeared by video link from a car in Saudi Arabia during his court hearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
XL Bullies Escaped and Attacked Golden Retriever
The court heard that in July 2023, Benrahma's two dogs escaped from his home in Hornchurch, East London, through a side gate left open by a worker.
Once free, they chased and attacked a golden retriever named Bailey, leaving the pet in need of urgent veterinary care.
Bailey's owner, Luke Rehbin, sustained grazes to his arms and legs whilst trying to protect his dog.
District Judge Matt Jabbitt described the incident as "very distressing" and imposed fines of £5,000 per attack, along with £2,500 compensation to Mr Rehbin and £495 kennel costs.
Benrahma's Football Career
Benrahma started his professional career with Nice before moving to Brentford in 2018, where he became one of the Championship's standout players, scoring 27 goals in 83 appearances.
He joined West Ham on loan in 2020 and later signed permanently for £30 million, becoming the club's third most expensive player at the time.
The Algerian international scored 24 goals in 155 games for the Hammers, including the opening goal in the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final, which West Ham went on to win 2–1 against Fiorentina - their first major trophy in 43 years.
After leaving West Ham, Benrahma had a spell with Olympique Lyon before moving to Neom, where he now plays in the Saudi Pro League.
He has also made 40 appearances for Algeria, scoring four goals, and holds French citizenship after moving to Toulouse with his family at the age of 11.
