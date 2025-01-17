Why THREE MILLION dogs in Morocco could be killed ahead of 2030 World Cup?
Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, marking the tournament's centennial edition.
The North African country has already begun preparing its infrastructure, aiming to upgrade stadiums and transportation networks to meet FIFA standards.
But some disturbing reports have surfaced which claim that Morocco plans to euthanize an estimated three million stray dogs.
It is believed the mass animal slayings are part of a brutal "clean-up" operation aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of cities across the nation in preparation for the influx of international football fans.
And the IAWPC has now started a petition to urge FIFA and the Government of Morocco to stop the horrific violence.
According to the organisation, thousands of dogs have already been killed, and the number is anticipated to rise as the World Cup draws nearer.
Gunmen reportedly patrol the streets around the clock, shooting the animals and often leaving them wounded to die in agony.
Whilst others have been seen feeding stray dogs poisoned bait by hand, leading to considerable pain, suffering and a lingering death for the animal.
Reports indicate that the killings involve the use of strychnine, a potent and highly toxic substance commonly used in pest control.
Additionally, reports indicate that dogs are being trapped with clamping devices, thrown into trucks, and transported to facilities where they are inhumanely killed.
Jane Goodall, who is a well-known animal rights activist, has now joined forces with the IAWPC and raised the issue with FIFA.
In a letter addressed to FIFA's Secretary General Mattias Grafström, the 90-year-old accused the international football association of turning a blind eye towards the disturbing development.
I am equally appalled to learn from the IAWPC - International Animal Coalition - that you have been presented with detailed dossiers documenting these horrific acts, most of which are conducted in the most brutal and cruel fashion imaginable, and yet appear to have ignored them.FIFA has yet to respond to the allegations, but critics warn the organisation could face a PR disaster if the claims are ignored.
You must surely be aware of how football fans around the world - many of whom are also animal lovers - will react when they learn of this?
Moreover, it will place FIFA itself under the spotlight once again. I know you have been working hard to rehabilitate FIFA's reputation following recent scandals. If you fail to act, however, FIFA will be known for its complicity in an horrific act of barbarity - on your watch.
I strongly urge you to ensure that the killings are stopped, including by informing Morocco that its hosting of the tournament shall be suspended until it does so.
There are many humane alternatives to controlling street dog populations, and a number of reputable international organisations who are happy to assist the Moroccan authorities in implementing such programmes.
There is simply no excuse for the awful campaign of cruelty that is being executed in football's name.
I call on you to use your position as FIFA Secretary General to bring it to an immediate end, and to earn the respect and gratitude of the football-loving public everywhere for doing so.
Meanwhile, the IAWPC's petition has collected 9,904 signatures so far, and need just 2,896 more to reach their goal of 12,800.
