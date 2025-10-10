Victor Osimhen was pressured to join Napoli whilst father was dying

Photo: AP

'I Didn't Even See My Father Before He Died

My previous agent, Jean Gerard, had expressed serious interest from Napoli, but he was only interested in my transfer and not in my father's health.



At that time, I didn't have the head to think about football. I just wanted to know how my father was.



Gerard called me to meet him in Nice. Luís Campos and Lille President Gérard López were also there. They told me I should move to Napoli, that there was already an agreement in principle and that, due to the pandemic, it was a good opportunity for Lille. But I knew nothing about it.

They even told me I would have to leave for Naples the next day, without even realising my father's death.



I went to Naples anyway, but I wouldn't have signed anything.

'I Signed a Contract I Never Saw'

He asked me if I had seen the contract, but I hadn't received anything.



My agent later gave me a piece of paper - a pseudo-agreement - nothing official. I felt deceived.

Career of Success Shadowed by Controversy

