Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores first goal for Portugal U16s in win over Wales
Table of Contents
|Photo: AFP
The 15-year-old attacker, currently part of Al-Nassr's academy in Saudi Arabia, found the net in Portugal's 3-0 victory over Wales in the Football Federations Cup in Antalya, Turkey.
Cristiano Jr opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, after being played through by Carlos Moita, slotting home a composed low finish into the bottom corner.
A Star in the Making
Cristianinho a marcar 😍#sporttvportugal #portugal pic.twitter.com/qEKxr1djMU— sport tv (@sporttvportugal) November 1, 2025
The goal set Portugal on their way to a comfortable win, with Rafael Cabral adding a brace later on to seal the result.
Having already represented Portugal's U15s, where he scored twice in four games, Cristiano Jr has now made an impressive start to life at the U16 level.
His debut came earlier this week against Turkey, and his second match has already produced his first goal.
A Global Football Education
Cristiano Jr's journey mirrors his father's career path in more ways than one.
After early spells in Real Madrid and Juventus youth academies, he joined Manchester United's academy when his father returned to Old Trafford in 2021.
Following Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, the youngster joined Al-Nassr's youth setup, where he continues to develop.
The Next Generation of Ronaldo
Earlier this year, Cristiano Jr shone for Portugal's U15s in the Vlatko Marković Tournament in Croatia, scoring twice in the final to lead his team to a 3-2 win over the hosts.
Whilst he still has a long road ahead to match his father's 143 international goals and record-breaking legacy, Cristiano Jr's latest strike hints at a bright future.
For now, he's simply enjoying his football, and beginning to write a story of his own.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gets first Portugal U-15 call-up
- Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores yet another brilliant free-kick
- Cristiano 2.0? Ronaldo Jr scores free-kick like his dad
- Cristiano Ronaldo's interview interrupted by son asking 'Dad, can I sleep with you tonight?'
- Pic of the day: Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday message to his son
Post a Comment