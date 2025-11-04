Daniel Sundgren claims Greek matches were fixed during his time at Volos
The 34-year-old, now back in Sweden with Degerfors IF, said in an interview on the Lundh podcast that during the 2024/25 season, senior figures at Volos had predetermined the results of some matches to ensure the club's survival in the Greek Super League.
According to Sundgren, neither he nor his team-mates were directly involved in the alleged fixing, but the club's president and associates openly told players what outcomes were expected.
In the dressing room before a match, you'd hear things like, "Don't take the ball today" or "This player will be brought down for a penalty." The president and coach were saying it.'We Gave Them Three Points, They Gave Us Three Points'
It was match-fixing - and you felt ashamed.
Sundgren claimed that two fixtures in the relegation play-offs last spring were deliberately manipulated so both Volos and Panserraikos could avoid relegation.
Volos reportedly won one match 3-0 and lost the reverse fixture 3-0, leaving both sides safe from the drop.
They needed points, and so did we. So we gave them three points, and they gave us three.He added that supporters from other clubs even joked about the results beforehand.
Both teams stayed up. Everyone knew what was going on.
Fans would come up and ask, "Is it 3-0 today?" We'd just look at each other. Then it happened exactly like that.'I Went Home With Anxiety Attacks'
The experience took a severe mental toll on Sundgren, who said he suffered panic attacks after returning to Sweden.
When I landed back home, I had to go straight to hospital. I had a lump in my stomach - it was real anxiety.Sundgren also noted that some local players appeared desensitised to the issue.
You feel powerless. You can't speak out because it's the people who pay your wages. But it destroys football.
The Greek players just shrugged. They're used to it. They do what they're told.Volos FC Threaten Legal Action
Following the interview, Volos released a statement denying all allegations and announcing their intention to sue Sundgren for defamation.
In a follow-up interview with SVT Sport, Sundgren responded calmly to the legal threat:
I didn't know they were planning to sue me. I don't know what they would sue me for.The Greek Football Federation has yet to issue a statement, but the claims have reignited debate over the integrity of Greek football, which has faced multiple corruption scandals in recent decades.
I've loved football since I was five years old - and the only thing I said was the truth. If people want to sue me for that, then so be it.
