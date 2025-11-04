Daniel Sundgren claims Greek matches were fixed during his time at Volos

Photo: Bildbyrån

In the dressing room before a match, you'd hear things like, "Don't take the ball today" or "This player will be brought down for a penalty." The president and coach were saying it.



It was match-fixing - and you felt ashamed.

'We Gave Them Three Points, They Gave Us Three Points'

They needed points, and so did we. So we gave them three points, and they gave us three.



Both teams stayed up. Everyone knew what was going on.

Fans would come up and ask, "Is it 3-0 today?" We'd just look at each other. Then it happened exactly like that.

'I Went Home With Anxiety Attacks'

When I landed back home, I had to go straight to hospital. I had a lump in my stomach - it was real anxiety.



You feel powerless. You can't speak out because it's the people who pay your wages. But it destroys football.

The Greek players just shrugged. They're used to it. They do what they're told.

Volos FC Threaten Legal Action

I didn't know they were planning to sue me. I don't know what they would sue me for.



I've loved football since I was five years old - and the only thing I said was the truth. If people want to sue me for that, then so be it.

Swedish footballer Daniel Sundgren has made explosive claims that several matches he played in whilst at Volos FC in Greece were "rigged."The 34-year-old, now back in Sweden with Degerfors IF, said in an interview on thepodcast that during the 2024/25 season, senior figures at Volos had predetermined the results of some matches to ensure the club's survival in the Greek Super League.According to Sundgren, neither he nor his team-mates were directly involved in the alleged fixing, but the club's president and associates openly told players what outcomes were expected.Sundgren claimed that two fixtures in the relegation play-offs last spring were deliberately manipulated so both Volos and Panserraikos could avoid relegation.Volos reportedly won one match 3-0 and lost the reverse fixture 3-0, leaving both sides safe from the drop.He added that supporters from other clubs even joked about the results beforehand.The experience took a severe mental toll on Sundgren, who said he suffered panic attacks after returning to Sweden.Sundgren also noted that some local players appeared desensitised to the issue.Following the interview, Volos released a statement denying all allegations and announcing their intention to sue Sundgren for defamation.In a follow-up interview with, Sundgren responded calmly to the legal threat:The Greek Football Federation has yet to issue a statement, but the claims have reignited debate over the integrity of Greek football, which has faced multiple corruption scandals in recent decades.