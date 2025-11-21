Ex-Man City and Spurs starlet Han Willhoft-King quits football for Oxford University law degree
|Photo: Getty Images
The 19-year-old midfielder, once tipped for a bright Premier League future, has revealed why he stepped away from elite football after spells with City, Tottenham Hotspur, and the England Under-16s.
Willhoft-King, who trained with Pep Guardiola's first team last season and previously came through Spurs' academy under the guidance of Yaya Touré, says he ultimately felt "under-stimulated" by the rhythm and limitations of academy football.
Early Promise and Elite Development
Willhoft-King was considered one of the brightest midfield prospects in north London.
Spotted at grassroots club TFA, where he played alongside Arsenal talents Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, he joined Tottenham aged six and rose through the academy system.
His rise included:
- Training with Spurs' first team as a schoolboy
- Earning two England U16 caps
- A move to City's U21s in 2023
- Multiple sessions with Guardiola's senior squad
A series of long layoffs at Spurs and City left him struggling to progress, including a four-month absence shortly after joining the Etihad setup.
'I Wasn't Enjoying It... I Felt I Could Be Doing More'
Speaking to The Guardian, Willhoft-King said football stopped fulfilling him in the way he expected.
I wasn't enjoying it. I don't know what it was, maybe the environment. I'm bored often, as well. You'd train, you'd come home and you wouldn't really do anything.He contrasted that with life at Oxford.
I always felt understimulated in football. Don't get me wrong. I still loved it. But I always felt I could be doing more.
Now I'm struggling to find hours in the day. I'm either studying, going out with friends, playing for the university first team, also my college.The midfielder admitted injuries were part of the decision, but not the whole story.
I needed something different and Oxford excited me.
Injuries were a big factor but that's the easy answer. I felt I needed something a bit more... mainly intellectually, which sounds quite pretentious.A Surprising Acceptance Letter
Having decided early last season to pursue higher education, Willhoft-King sat the LNAT with minimal preparation, and excelled.
Oxford invited him to interview, and he received an offer in January.
He secured his place with outstanding A-level results: A, A, A in maths, economics and history**.
A Final Football Chapter at Manchester City
Before choosing Oxford, Willhoft-King had considered a US route, with UCLA and Harvard showing interest.
He even briefly signed with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS Next Pro before City offered him a contract he felt he couldn't refuse.
His time training with Guardiola left a lasting impression - though not always a glamorous one.
[Kevin] De Bruyne, [Erling] Haaland; these are the best players in the world. And seeing Pep; he is just so, so animated. The energy he brings, the hand gestures, raising his voice.A New Beginning at Oxford
But training with the first team became a thing that no one was really looking forward to, strangely enough. Because you would just be pressing. We would be running after the ball like dogs for half an hour, 60 minutes.
It's not a very pleasant experience, so the feeling of not wanting to do this overcomes being starstruck.
Now part of the university's first XI and thriving academically, Willhoft-King remains grateful for his football journey, but is relieved to have taken control of his long-term future.
I can step away from football knowing I've given it my best shot. That's a lot more comforting for me.The former Premier League prospect is preparing for the annual varsity showdown with Cambridge - a very different kind of pressure to what he once faced at Spurs and City.
