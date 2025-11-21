Ex-Man City and Spurs starlet Han Willhoft-King quits football for Oxford University law degree

Photo: Getty Images

Early Promise and Elite Development

Training with Spurs' first team as a schoolboy

Earning two England U16 caps

A move to City's U21s in 2023

Multiple sessions with Guardiola's senior squad

'I Wasn't Enjoying It... I Felt I Could Be Doing More'

I wasn't enjoying it. I don't know what it was, maybe the environment. I'm bored often, as well. You'd train, you'd come home and you wouldn't really do anything.



I always felt understimulated in football. Don't get me wrong. I still loved it. But I always felt I could be doing more.

Now I'm struggling to find hours in the day. I'm either studying, going out with friends, playing for the university first team, also my college.



I needed something different and Oxford excited me.

Injuries were a big factor but that's the easy answer. I felt I needed something a bit more... mainly intellectually, which sounds quite pretentious.

A Surprising Acceptance Letter

A Final Football Chapter at Manchester City

[Kevin] De Bruyne, [Erling] Haaland; these are the best players in the world. And seeing Pep; he is just so, so animated. The energy he brings, the hand gestures, raising his voice.



But training with the first team became a thing that no one was really looking forward to, strangely enough. Because you would just be pressing. We would be running after the ball like dogs for half an hour, 60 minutes.



It's not a very pleasant experience, so the feeling of not wanting to do this overcomes being starstruck.

A New Beginning at Oxford

I can step away from football knowing I've given it my best shot. That's a lot more comforting for me.

