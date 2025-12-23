Antonio Conte takes swipe at Man United after Supercoppa Italiana victory
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Højlund joined Napoli from United on a season-long loan in the summer after a difficult spell in England following his £72 million move from Atalanta in 2023.
The Denmark international managed just four Premier League goals last season, prompting criticism over his form and confidence.
Now back in Serie A, the 22-year-old is showing signs of rediscovering his best football.
Højlund Impresses as Napoli Lift SupercoppaNapoli secured the Supercoppa Italiana with a 2-0 win over Bologna in Riyadh on Monday evening.
David Neres stole the headlines with a superb brace, opening the scoring with a stunning long-range effort before capitalising on a defensive error to seal the victory.
Højlund did not score but delivered an energetic and intelligent performance, impressing with his movement, pressing and overall contribution - qualities that were often missing during his time at United.
The striker has now scored seven goals in 19 appearances across all competitions, leaving him just three goals short of matching his entire output from last season at Old Trafford.
Conte Questions United's Handling of HøjlundSpeaking after the match, Conte referenced both Højlund and former United midfielder Scott McTominay, suggesting their struggles in Manchester were not down to a lack of ability.
Everyone used to say Rasmus didn't play in Manchester, neither did McTominay, so why? Ask yourselves some questions there.The Napoli boss went on to outline his coaching philosophy, hinting that structure and clarity are key to unlocking a player's potential.
The staff and I had work to do, there is a reason we are here, after all.
Our job as a coach is to increase the knowledge of a player and make him stronger. I feel like everyone I worked with emerged improved, in tactical understanding and movements, but also in mentality.
Of course, you need quality to resolve situations, but you also need an organised team that can put them in the condition to use that quality.
Permanent Move on the HorizonHøjlund's loan deal is expected to become permanent for around £38 million if certain conditions are met, including Napoli qualifying for the Champions League.
If his current trajectory continues, Napoli may feel they have secured a striker who looks far closer to the player United believed they were signing, and Conte's comments will only add to scrutiny of how the Dane was managed during his time in Manchester.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Scott McTominay crowned Serie A Player of the Year after sensational season with Napoli
- Man Utd outcast Scott McTominay named Serie A MVP after Napoli Scudetto
- Romelu Lukaku compares relationship with Antonio Conte to Phil Jackson & Shaq
- Rasmus Højlund hits back at Man Utd fan over 'disturbing' criticism
- Antonio Conte: Romelu Lukaku not used properly by Chelsea
Post a Comment