Man Utd outcast Scott McTominay named Serie A MVP after Napoli Scudetto
McTominay scored the crucial opener in Friday's decisive 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
The goal - his 12th of the league campaign - ensured Napoli leapfrogged Inter Milan by a single point to be crowned champions of Italy.
Speaking to DAZN post-match, an emotional McTominay said:
I'm lost for words, it's incredible. The sacrifice of every single player in this group is just incredible.
The people deserve it, as they've been behind us from day one. For me to come here and experience this, it's just a dream.
From Old Trafford Academy to Napoli Hero
McTominay's rise to Serie A glory is all the more remarkable considering his journey began at United's youth academy, where he spent over a decade honing his craft.
A proud Scotsman born in Lancaster, he made his senior debut for United in 2017 and quickly established himself as a hardworking, combative midfielder known for his engine and tactical intelligence.
Despite flashes of brilliance, McTominay struggled to cement a consistent starting role under various United managers.
Often viewed as a squad player, he had to fight for his place amid fierce competition in midfield.
However, his loyalty and work ethic never wavered during his eight years at Old Trafford, and he made over 200 appearances, scoring some vital goals in league and European fixtures.
Yet, seeking a fresh challenge and more responsibility, McTominay accepted a £25.7 million transfer to Napoli last summer - a move that has clearly paid dividends.
Thriving Under Conte's Guidance in Naples
Under the watchful eye of Antonio Conte, McTominay has blossomed into a key figure for Napoli.
His 12 goals and 6 assists in 33 league games marked a career-best tally, with many goals coming at crucial moments to set Napoli on course for the title.
You can tell every time with Conte the energy is troppo alto (too high). That's what I learned, troppo alto, and we need the same attitude next season.His performances not only earned him the Serie A MVP award, but also the affection of Napoli fans, who now affectionately call him "McFratm", blending his name with the Neapolitan slang for "my brother".
My Italian is OK, I can understand, but speaking it takes more confidence and it's not easy.
It is much easier to do it with people who don't speak any English. I can feel a lot of love.
