Eighth-tier striker Gary Lockyer wins 2024/25 FA Cup Golden Boot

"It's Something That'll Stay With Me Forever"

It's something that's gonna stay with me forever, you know. The award can be passed down to my children.



Growing up as a kid, you watch the FA Cup and dream of playing in it someday, so to win an award like this is just incredible.

Having my name mentioned alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Mo Salah, who couldn't outscore me, is something really special.



I think it shows that football can still surprise you, and that's why people love the FA Cup.



For a lot of people, the most magical aspect of the FA Cup is the lower-league teams that leave their mark or have an impact in some way.



A player like me winning the top-scorer prize is an extension of that, which makes me really happy.

Football's Magic Still Lives

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

One of this season's most heartwarming football stories has already been written, and it didn't happen under the floodlights of the Etihad or Anfield.Meet Gary Lockyer, the striker from Ashford United in the eighth tier of English football, who has stunned the football world by finishing as the top scorer in this season's FA Cup - ahead of global stars like Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.Lockyer netted 10 goals during his club's valiant run to the Third Qualifying Round, and has been honoured with the Golden Ball Award, presented in partnership withSpeaking to, the 26-year-old forward said:Lockyer's journey began on a warm August afternoon - long before the Premier League giants entered the competition - and his goals helped propel Ashford past clubs like Egham Town and Three Bridges.Although the fairytale ended in a defeat to Chertsey Town, Lockyer had already etched his name into the tournament's folklore.In an era dominated by multi-million-pound transfers and corporate-backed superclubs, Lockyer's story is a reminder of what the FA Cup is all about - the thrill of the unexpected, the power of dreams, and the belief that anything is possible in football.