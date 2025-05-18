Eighth-tier striker Gary Lockyer wins 2024/25 FA Cup Golden Boot
|Photo: @AshfordUnitedFC
Meet Gary Lockyer, the striker from Ashford United in the eighth tier of English football, who has stunned the football world by finishing as the top scorer in this season's FA Cup - ahead of global stars like Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.
Lockyer netted 10 goals during his club's valiant run to the Third Qualifying Round, and has been honoured with the Golden Ball Award, presented in partnership with Mitre.
"It's Something That'll Stay With Me Forever"
Speaking to FourFourTwo, the 26-year-old forward said:
It's something that's gonna stay with me forever, you know. The award can be passed down to my children.Lockyer's journey began on a warm August afternoon - long before the Premier League giants entered the competition - and his goals helped propel Ashford past clubs like Egham Town and Three Bridges.
Growing up as a kid, you watch the FA Cup and dream of playing in it someday, so to win an award like this is just incredible.
Although the fairytale ended in a defeat to Chertsey Town, Lockyer had already etched his name into the tournament's folklore.
Having my name mentioned alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Mo Salah, who couldn't outscore me, is something really special.
I think it shows that football can still surprise you, and that's why people love the FA Cup.
For a lot of people, the most magical aspect of the FA Cup is the lower-league teams that leave their mark or have an impact in some way.
A player like me winning the top-scorer prize is an extension of that, which makes me really happy.
Football's Magic Still Lives
In an era dominated by multi-million-pound transfers and corporate-backed superclubs, Lockyer's story is a reminder of what the FA Cup is all about - the thrill of the unexpected, the power of dreams, and the belief that anything is possible in football.
