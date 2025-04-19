Over 100 Spanish fans light up non-league game

Harborough Town experienced one of the most unforgettable matchdays in their history last weekend when they were greeted with a yellow army of over 100 Spaniards.The usually quiet stands of the Leicestershire-based non-league club were suddenly awash with yellow as a crowd of energetic Spaniards turned up en masse, chanting, waving flags, and bringing the kind of electric atmosphere typically seen in La Liga.

El resultado fue lo de menos porque la fiesta que vivimos las 100 personas que viajamos con la afición y los jugadores fue inolvidable. ¡See you soon! #Upthebees @HarbTownFC_ES pic.twitter.com/8MqXoCpeY3 — La Media Inglesa (@LaMediaInglesa) April 14, 2025

Our aim was to transform a small local English club into a small local club with a global fanbase.

I met people at the club in September to get to know their history, the town and the facilities.



We thought they were the perfect club with the right values to share with our audience.

Some of the local fans were a bit surprised - probably wondering why there were 100 Spaniards singing their hearts out in yellow!

So, what exactly brought this yellow army to a non-league fixture between Harborough and St Ives?The answer lies in a growing digital football community led by, a Spanish YouTube channel that covers English football for Spanish-speaking fans around the world.Founded by Barcelona native Ilie Oleart,has spent years building a loyal following by diving deep into the culture of English football - from the Premier League to the lower leagues.In 2018, the channel took things a step further, offering real-life trips to the UK so its subscribers could experience the magic of live football.Speaking to the, Oleart explained:After considering several options, Oleart and his subscribers chose Harborough.The club's friendly spirit, strong community roots, and openness to new ideas made it the perfect match.The visit, of course, didn't go unnoticed as videos of the fans' passionate support quickly went viral on social media, earning Harborough worldwide attention and a whole new group of international followers.Madrid native Álvaro Sanz, now a self-proclaimed Harborough fan, added:And this might just be the beginning, with La Media Inglesa planning more trips and deepening its ties with the club, Harborough could soon become a household name among football fans far beyond the UK.