Amateur soccer match halted after player swallowed up by SINKHOLE

Photos: Facebook/asifoot

Photo: Facebook/asifoot

Our team had an unusual experience on Sunday. Our striker fell in the penalty area with no one near him.



We all laughed, but he said there was a hole in the pitch. We went on to the field and found it.



Thankfully at Vicq there are no problems, just solutions. Their number 10 is a saviour as well as a goalscorer and women's team coach.



He went home to get a bucketload of sand to fill the hole - and the game restarted 10 minutes later as if nothing had happened.



We thank US Vicquoise for this great moment of fun, and for showing the sort of spirit we'd love to see every weekend.



Long live amateur football, and life in the country.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

A very, very unusual scene occurred during an amateur match in France after a SINKHOLE suddenly appeared in their pitch.A sinkhole suddenly opened up on the football pitch during last Sunday's lower-league clash between Vicquoise and Ingrandes in Vicq-sur-Gartempe, France.An Ingrandes player even fell into the hole before the game was temporarily suspended.Vicquoise striker Sebastien Collet, who is also a builder, then drove a digger-load of sand on to the pitch for his teammates to fill the sinkhole.Players from both teams worked together to repair the damage, and the game was able to continue after the hole was filled.Visiting team Ingrandes went on to win 3-2 despite one of their players partially disappearing.Ingrandes then shared their bizarre experience on their Facebook page.