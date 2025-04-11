Non-league goalkeeper scores spectacular last-minute SCISSOR KICK
|Photo: @leistonfc
With Leiston trailing 2-1 going into injury-time at Needham Market, Johnson came up for a corner as the search for a leveller became increasingly more desperate.
The goalkeeper then evaded his marker before acrobatically hitting the ball into the corner to send the Leiston fans into delirium.
Speaking to the Suffolk News after the game, Johnson, who is a goalkeeping coach for the Ipswich Town ladies, said:
THE @leistonfc KEEPER SCORES IN INJURY TIME!!!!! @Felixseasiders 2-2 @leistonfc #nonleague #nonleaguefootball #football pic.twitter.com/fQHiLmknoC— Non League Wonders (@NLW_UK) April 9, 2025
To be honest I've gone up for a couple this season and got close, but I wasn't expecting what was about to happen next.Despite his amazing goal, Leiston lost the final in a penalty shootout.
It's been a thing of mine for a while; acrobatic aerial goals. When I was at Stevenage I hit one in the warm up that did the rounds online, but I never thought I'd do it during a game.
I just saw the ball there and thought, why not? I'm just gutted we couldn't finish the game winning penalties. But that's football.
