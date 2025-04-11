Non-league goalkeeper scores spectacular last-minute SCISSOR KICK

Leiston goalkeeper Billy Johnson scored a remarkable equaliser against Felixstowe & Walton United in the Suffolk FA Premier Cup Final on Wednesday.With Leiston trailing 2-1 going into injury-time at Needham Market, Johnson came up for a corner as the search for a leveller became increasingly more desperate.The goalkeeper then evaded his marker before acrobatically hitting the ball into the corner to send the Leiston fans into delirium.

To be honest I've gone up for a couple this season and got close, but I wasn't expecting what was about to happen next.



It's been a thing of mine for a while; acrobatic aerial goals. When I was at Stevenage I hit one in the warm up that did the rounds online, but I never thought I'd do it during a game.



I just saw the ball there and thought, why not? I'm just gutted we couldn't finish the game winning penalties. But that's football.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Speaking to theafter the game, Johnson, who is a goalkeeping coach for the Ipswich Town ladies, said:Despite his amazing goal, Leiston lost the final in a penalty shootout.