Arsenal legend's son scores outrageous goal for non-league side

Sam Merson, son of Arsenal legend Paul Merson, scored an incredible goal for eighth-tier Isthmian League South Central team Hanworth Villa.Villa took on Farnham Town on Tuesday when Merson opened the scoring after just four minutes with a piece of real quality.The 29-year-old forward executed a stunning pirouette as he took down a high ball with his left foot.Merson swiped it one time over his body before swiftly turning to face the goal on the edge of the Farnham box.And in one smooth movement, he unleashed a thunderous volley that looped through the air and dropped narrowly under the crossbar.Despite the stunning goal, the Villains were pegged back to level terms by the table-topping visitors, who equalised before half-time to draw 1-1.

What a goal last night 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 unreal @Sammerson1 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BRO4obIlJ4 — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) March 5, 2025

Merson senior, a former Arsenal forward, found the net 99 times as well as assisting another 51 across an incredible 423 appearances for the Gunners.He lifted the First Division trophy on two occasions in 1988/89 and 1990/91, whilst also won the FA Cup and the League Cup in 1992/93, as well as winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1993/94.