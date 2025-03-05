Puskas Award Contender! Lizbeth Ovalle (Tigres Femenil) vs Guadalajara Femenil

Tigres Femenil have called for Lizbeth Ovalle to be shortlisted for FIFA's 2025 Puskas Award for his remarkable goal against Guadalajara Femenil on Monday.With the scoreline 0-0, Tigres Femenil star Ovalle produced arguably one of the goals of the year.Ovalle was facing away from goal when she received a left-wing cross from Jenni Hermoso on the edge of the penalty area.With clear intentions, the 25-year-old jumped away from the ball and executed a stunning backheel flick that looped over the goalkeeper and under the crossbar.Hermoso, who was kissed by Luis Rubiales at the 2023 Women's World Cup final, fell to her knees in seeming disbelief after seeing the ball go in.The goal proved to be decisive and a key moment as the game as Tigres eventually walked away as 2-0 winners.

La locura de gol de @lizbethovalle7.



Hey @fifacom_es te tenemos una nominada al premio Puskás. pic.twitter.com/TQIcKXK499 — Club Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) March 4, 2025