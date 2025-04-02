Non-league star completes hat-trick with goal from OWN penalty box

Luke Coulson scored an outrageous goal from his own penalty box to seal a hat-trick for Weston-Super-Mare in their 4-2 win at Hornchurch on Saturday.With the hosts 3-2 down in stoppage time, on-loan West Ham United goalkeeper Mason Terry went up for a late corner.Unfortunately for them, Hornchuch's set-piece fell straight into the lap of Coulson inside his own penalty area.And with just seconds remaining on the clock, he blasted the ball out of his side's box towards the other end of the pitch.Hornchuch players sprinted after it in desperation but it was too little, too late as the ball slowly trickled into the empty net.It sealed a 4-2 result for the club whilst also seeing Coulson complete a hat-trick.

