Italian soccer club rewarded with lifetime escort site subscription after promotion to Serie D

In one of the most bizarre sponsorship stories in recent football history, Italian amateur club Athletic Palermo have earned promotion to Serie D - and received a lifetime subscription to an escort website as a reward.The Sicilian side, based in Palermo, will play in Italy's fourth tier for the first time in their history after sealing promotion with a vital win over Partinicaudace.But it's not just their football that's grabbing headlines.As the players and fans celebrated their long-awaited rise into the semi-professional ranks, sponsor, an adult escort review platform, delivered an unexpected congratulatory present: a lifetime subscription to their services for the entire team and coaching staff.'s CEO, Mike Morra, described the gesture as a nod to the players' dedication:Athletic Palermo have long operated in the lower amateur divisions of Italian football, but their rise to Serie D marks a major step toward professional status.The club's success has now catapulted them into national - and international - headlines, albeit for reasons beyond just football.Whilst sponsorships are often about branding, partnerships like this blur the lines between cheeky marketing and controversy.Yet for Athletic Palermo, the backing fromappears to be both financially beneficial and attention-grabbing.Though some may raise eyebrows at the nature of the gift, it has undeniably brought attention to both the club and their sponsor.Athletic Palermo's rise is a Cinderella story in many ways - albeit one with a very adult twist.As they prepare for the challenges of Serie D, one thing's for certain: they'll be one of the most talked-about sides in Italian football next season.