Italian soccer club rewarded with lifetime escort site subscription after promotion to Serie D
|Photo: Instagram/athleticclubpalermo
The Sicilian side, based in Palermo, will play in Italy's fourth tier for the first time in their history after sealing promotion with a vital win over Partinicaudace.
But it's not just their football that's grabbing headlines.
A Strange But "Practical" Gift
As the players and fans celebrated their long-awaited rise into the semi-professional ranks, sponsor Escort Advisor, an adult escort review platform, delivered an unexpected congratulatory present: a lifetime subscription to their services for the entire team and coaching staff.
Escort Advisor's CEO, Mike Morra, described the gesture as a nod to the players' dedication:
We wanted to mark this achievement with a practical gift. Now the players and coaches can finally relax... with a little extra bonus.
From Grassroots to the Spotlight
Athletic Palermo have long operated in the lower amateur divisions of Italian football, but their rise to Serie D marks a major step toward professional status.
The club's success has now catapulted them into national - and international - headlines, albeit for reasons beyond just football.
READ MORE: Non-league club cancel sponsorship deal with OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue
Whilst sponsorships are often about branding, partnerships like this blur the lines between cheeky marketing and controversy.
Yet for Athletic Palermo, the backing from Escort Advisor appears to be both financially beneficial and attention-grabbing.
Publicity with a Wink
Though some may raise eyebrows at the nature of the gift, it has undeniably brought attention to both the club and their sponsor.
Athletic Palermo's rise is a Cinderella story in many ways - albeit one with a very adult twist.
As they prepare for the challenges of Serie D, one thing's for certain: they'll be one of the most talked-about sides in Italian football next season.
